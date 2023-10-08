Method Man Discusses The Notorious B.I.G., Making “Enter The Wu-Tang” & More On “Drink Champs”

Method Man is the latest guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's iconic podcast Drink Champs. Speaking with the hosts for Saturday's episode, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper reflected on the making of "Method Man" off of Enter The Wu-Tang, working with The Notorious B.I.G., Queen Latifah, and more.

Of his breakout self-titled song, Method Man recalled interpolating songs that he was into at the time. “‘Hey, you, get off my cloud/You don’t know me [and] you don’t know my style.’ Who is that?” he asked. “I think that’s Bootsy Collins (“Disciples of Funk”). But it was stuck in my head, right? So by the time I got to the ‘M-e-t-h-o-d, Man,’ that was already etched in my head from ‘M-e-t-h-o-d-o-f-l-o-v-e’ (“Method of Modern Love”). [I’m a] Big Hall & Oates fan. The ‘man’ part came from Masta Ace [because] one of my favorite records was ‘The Music Man.’” He added: “The other hook part, ‘I got, fat bags of…,’ that’s The Beatles (“Come Together”).”

Method Man Performs At Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Method Man and Ghost Face Killa perform at the Adidas x Hip Hop Anniversary at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for adidas)

Later in the interview, Meth discussed the late Biggie Smalls. “B.I.G. was a great dude, man,” he said. “Anybody that knew him would tell you that he was the funniest muthaf**ka on the planet, but cool as hell.” He also discussed getting into acting and his iconic role on HBO's The Wire. Check out the full interview below.

Method Man Sits Down With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Speaking of Method Man's acting career, he recently revealed that he's interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with CASSIUS, he explained that he'd like to play the X-Men character, Bishop, in an upcoming film. “Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff," he told the outlet. "I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far. So whoever gets the job. I think Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop, but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it. There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

