acting
- TVVince Staples Recalls Rough Acting Journey Before Releasing Now-Acclaimed Netflix SeriesIt has been an arduous road for Vince, but all that hard work paid dividends. By Zachary Horvath
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate WaysSometimes, you cannot do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Comments On Quitting ActingKeke Palmer expanded on Taraji P. Henson’s comments on the entertainment industry in a lengthy post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- MusicT.I. Teases King Harris For Lack Of 2Pac & Will Smith KnowledgeT.I. and King Harris appear to be back on good terms.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Commends Nas For "Belly," Claims He Never Had The Desire To ActJay-Z says that he "hated" acting when he was younger.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMethod Man Discusses The Notorious B.I.G., Making "Enter The Wu-Tang" & More On "Drink Champs"Method Man spoke on the legacy of Wu-Tang Clan, his acting career, and more with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSaweetie Hints At Upcoming Acting RoleWhile she didn't name the show, she did drop some of her lyrics as a hint.By Ben Mock
- TVDaBaby Wants To Act Alongside 50 Cent SomedayWill DaBaby hit the silver screen? By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Reflects On Financial Insecurity Following NFL CareerTerry Crews says that he was "devastated" amid financial insecurity after his NFL career.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Hilariously Confesses His Horse Anxiety During Interview With Tiffany Haddish"Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse.”By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDoja Cat Says She's Open To Pausing Music Career To Pursue ActingDoja Cat says she wants to star in comedy and action films.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce-T On "Drink Champs": On Acting Career, Past Beefs & Much MoreWhen it comes to experienced MCs, few can hold a candle to Ice-T's experience and influence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIce-T Breaks Down Why Playing A Cop & Playing A Gangster Are The SameThere's an opposite duality to these roles that compliment each other, the rapper and actor believes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVThe Weeknd Goes Back & Forth With Twitter Users Over "The Idol"The Weeknd went at it with fans on Twitter over his performance in "The Idol," Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicLily-Rose Depp Reveals She Sometimes Had To "Steer Clear" Of The Weeknd On SetLily-Rose Depp shared details on what it was like working with The Weeknd.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Sees A Future In Acting: "This Isn’t A Side Mission"Jack Harlow says that he fell in love with acting while working on "White Men Can't Jump."By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac Discusses Moving Away From Music In Resurfaced Interview2Pac discussed shifting his focus from music to acting in a resurfaced interview prior to his death.By Cole Blake
- MoviesBrad Pitt's Best Movie Roles, RankedBrad Pitt starred in countless movies throughout his career but which of his performances reigns supreme?By Zachary Roberts
- TVNicki Minaj To Star In Animated Series "Lady Danger"The rapper will executive produce and star in the new series for Freevee.By Noah Grant
- TVLa La Anthony Advises Artists To Take Any Opportunity, Even If It Won't PayLa La believes exposure is the best way to life-long success.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVDamson Idris Tells Jimmy Fallon What His Mom Thinks Of His Acting: WatchThe 31-year-old's mother apparently has a hard time separating his on-screen antics from his real life.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYung Miami Continues Back & Forth With Fans Over "BMF" PerformanceYung Miami continued discussing her "BMF" performance with fans on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- TVYung Miami Responds To "BMF" Backlash On Twitter As Trolls Clown Her PerformanceThe Florida-born rap diva's other acting credits come from Netflix's "You People" and Kenya Barris' "Grown-ish."By Hayley Hynes