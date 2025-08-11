Yung Miami responded to one user on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon who wrote that the hit series, BMF, has been "cooked" ever since she landed a role on it. She appeared in the second season as the wife of an associate of Big Meech. In a viral moment from the show, she learns that her husband has died.

Responding to the critic online, Miami wrote: "Yall b*tches always hating on MEEEEEEE!" When The Shade Room reposted Miami's response on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "She should of started in a role that is similar to how she acts in real life like cashier at the hood Popeyes. A grieving wife was a bit much," one fan commented. Another added: "All that bad acting on that show, and the only one y’all focus on is Caresha?"

Yung Miami's Acting Career

Miami previously reflected on her performance in the show while speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, earlier this year. She described acting as "fun," but admitted she was very "nervous" to play "such a serious role." She explained that she acted out a total of 15 takes, but wasn't happy with any of them until 50 Cent gave her some crucial advice.

"I try to like tap into reality, like I said, like losing my child's father. My tears was real, but the emotion just [wasn't there]," Yung Miami told Sharpe. "I said, 'Fifty, I don't like this, it was horrible. Like, please don't put me out there like that. I don't wanna face no more backlash.' He was like, 'You gotta start from somewhere, this putting you in a game. People always have something to say. You gotta start from somewhere. Get out your head, stop worrying about what the people gonna say. Like, this is gonna open doors for you.'"