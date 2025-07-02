Yung Miami Seemingly Shows Love To Diddy On Social Media After Not Guilty Verdict

BY Devin Morton
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart at Pangaea Studios on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Yung Miami showed love to Diddy after the verdict in his controversial trial was read out earlier this morning.

The Diddy trial verdict has dominated headlines today, with a variety of reactions coming in. Diddy's family was overjoyed at the result, as the not guilty verdicts on racketeering and sex trafficking charges means that he will avoid the potential of life in prison. Longtime rival 50 Cent offered some backhanded praise, calling him the "gay John Gotti" for beating the racketeering charge. Now, former girlfriend Yung Miami made her feelings known.

Yung Miami took to social media to publicize her feelings. First, she reposted a video of Justin Bieber doing finger clapping to her Instagram page. She followed that by heading to Twitter, posting at 11:11 AM with the numbers "11:11" and four heart emojis.

Of course, that response brought its own reactions, many of which were negative. "This is why your career is over and no one's checking for you," read one of the top replies. "You're such a weirdo I hate you," said another. "You're actually such a loser it's insane," wrote a third. As of writing, her tweet has 2,500 likes and 2,400 quotes/reposts. The ratio being almost 1:1 is never a good sign.

Diddy Yung Miami Relationship

Diddy and Yung Miami dated from 2021 to April 2023. The two broke up, but remained on good terms after. Following the abuse allegations that started coming out at the end of that year, Yung Miami defended him.

 “I can't speak on something that I don't know, I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience,” she said on the August 8, 2024 edition of her Caresha Please series.

Diddy's fate is not completely sealed. Even though he was found not guilty on the harshest charges, he still faces a potential 20 years behind bars for engaging in transportation for prostitution. He may potentially be released on bond, but will be sentenced at a later date.

