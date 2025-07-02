Diddy's Family Is All Smiles While Leaving Court Following Not Guilty Verdict

The verdict in the Diddy trial was read earlier Wednesday morning. The jury found the media mogul not guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking Cassie and a Jane Doe. They found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution against the two women.

Diddy's family has been by his side every step of the trial, not missing a day of testimony. Upon the verdict being read, his family left the Lower Manhattan courtroom visibly happy at the development. Diddy's children and mother can be seen overjoyed at the result. Specifically his mother Janice, who walked out waving to the crowd and paparazzi, also putting her thumbs up.

Diddy Trial Verdict

Diddy's trial has been one of the hottest topics in entertainment for months, and spectators have been curious about potential outcomes since the allegations against him started surfacing at the end of 2023. The verdict has prompted a variety of reactions. 50 Cent delivered congratulations with the same backhanded praise he frequently levies in Diddy's direction.

Cassie's lawyer also issued a statement, calling the need for systemic change "long overdue," and adding that he and his team intend to continue fighting on behalf of abuse survivors. Social media is also stunned at the result.