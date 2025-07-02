Diddy's Family Is All Smiles While Leaving Court Following Not Guilty Verdict

The verdict in the Diddy trial was read earlier Wednesday morning. The jury found the media mogul not guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking Cassie and a Jane Doe. They found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution against the two women.
Diddy's family has been by his side every step of the trial, not missing a day of testimony. Upon the verdict being read, his family left the Lower Manhattan courtroom visibly happy at the development. Diddy's children and mother can be seen overjoyed at the result. Specifically his mother Janice, who walked out waving to the crowd and paparazzi, also putting her thumbs up.
Diddy Trial Verdict
Diddy's trial has been one of the hottest topics in entertainment for months, and spectators have been curious about potential outcomes since the allegations against him started surfacing at the end of 2023. The verdict has prompted a variety of reactions. 50 Cent delivered congratulations with the same backhanded praise he frequently levies in Diddy's direction.
Cassie's lawyer also issued a statement, calling the need for systemic change "long overdue," and adding that he and his team intend to continue fighting on behalf of abuse survivors. Social media is also stunned at the result.
Diddy is not out of the woods yet. Questions about sentencing remain. As of writing, the prosecution and defense are engaged in debate over whether Diddy should be released on bond today or not. He will be sentenced at a later date regardless of the outcome. The Combs family seem to be hopeful that he will be let out today. Both sides of the argument have until 1:00PM EST to submit letters elaborating on their case. This is still a developing story. As we have more information, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest.