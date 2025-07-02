Diddy's Not Guilty Verdict Shocks Fans On Social Media

Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in a mixed verdict on Wednesday morning in New York City. Despite the positive news for the Bad Boy mogul, the jury in the federal trial still found him guilty of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution. The result has left fans shocked on social media.

"The Diddy verdict is a stark display of privilege and the persistent disbelief of women. Absolutely revolting," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another predicted: "Diddy is about to go on the greatest rebrand in american history and yall all gonna fall for it." One more added: "The worst people you know gonna celebrate the Diddy verdict like it’s some kind of a win."

Legal analysts and reporters have also been weighing in. "This is a staggeringly big loss for federal prosecutors," Meghann Cuniff wrote. "Not guilty on both the RICO and trafficking counts is as bad as it can get for them. When is their press conference??"

Diddy Trial Verdict

After Judge Arun Subramanian read the jury's verdict, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that Diddy “should be released on appropriate conditions.” He suggested that he would go back to his house in Miami and abide by the conditions set by the court, according to CNN.

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey said that the government is opposed to the idea. She argued that the trial still showed uncontested evidence of alleged abuse and drug use and that Diddy “continued to commit a litany of crimes” while knowingly under investigation. Comey added that the prosecution will seek a sentence of incarceration, and noted that Diddy still faces up to 20 years in prison for the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Fans React To Diddy Verdict

As the marshals led Diddy out of the courtroom, he turned towards the gallery and clapped. Both the prosecution and defense will submit letters addressing the possibility of releasing him by 1:00 PM, ET.