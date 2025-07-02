50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Trial Jury Reaching Partial Verdict In Sex Trafficking Trial

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The jury in Diddy's criminal trial will continue deliberating today and a full verdict could come in at any moment.

50 Cent has responded to the jury in Diddy's highly-publicized criminal trial reaching a verdict on four of the five counts on Tuesday night. Taking to his Instagram page, he shared an AI-generated image of himself looking at his cell phone with the caption: "Diddy just told me to tell Yall don’t worry about him, he gonna hold it down. Real sh*t!"

It's far from the first time 50 has posted about Diddy's case on social media. "He is has an obsession with this man. Makes no sense," one user wrote in the comments section. He's even reportedly working on a docuseries about the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul for Netflix.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face upwards of life in prison.

Diddy Trial Verdict

The jury began deliberating the case on Monday. They've sent multiple notes to Judge Arun Subramanian in the time since. First, they expressed concern that one of the members was struggling to follow the judge’s instructions. Subramanian reiterated their legal obligation to do so in response.

Later that same day, they asked for clarification about the alleged distribution of controlled substances. "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" they wrote. Subramanian reiterated their instructions, which read: “The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”

After reaching a verdict on four of the five counts, they claimed they were stuck on Tuesday. “We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides," they wrote in a note to Subramanian, according to CNN. The judge asked them to continue deliberation.

