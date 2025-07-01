Diddy Trial Jury Asks For Clarification On Drug Distribution

The jury in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial has begun its second day of deliberation as the case nears a verdict.

Jurors in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial asked Judge Arun Subramanian for clarification about the alleged distribution of controlled substances at the end of the court's session on Monday. "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" they wrote. Subramanian decided to postpone his response until Tuesday morning.

He ended up referring jurors back to their original instructions, according to CNN. “In response to the jury’s question, the Court refers the jury to page 37, lines 1 through 3 of its jury charge,” he wrote before quoting the language from those instructions. It reads: “The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”

The jury began their process of deliberation on Monday, spending five hours discussing the case. At one point, the group expressed concern that one of the jurors was struggling to follow the judge’s instructions. Subramanian reiterated their legal obligation to do so.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

King Combs New Album
US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DIDDY
Sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King. Combs (L) and Justin Combs (R) depart federal court as jury begins deliberations in Sean "Diddy." Combs' sex trafficking trial on June 30, 2025, in New York City. Jurors on Monday started deliberating on whether Sean "Diddy" Combs used his celebrity, wealth and business empire to set up a decades-long criminal ring that allegedly saw him force women into drug-fueled sexual performances with escorts. After the judge completed his instructions, the jury in New York began the task of weighing evidence from phone and financial records, and 34 people who testified against Combs over the past seven weeks. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

As the jury continues deliberating the case, Diddy's son, King Combs, put out a collaborative EP with Kanye West titled, Never Stop, last week. The project features appearances from West's daughter, North West, as well as JAAS, both of whom contributed to the first song, "Lonely Roads."

Earlier this week, Combs shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself and West working on the project on Instagram. "NEVER STOP!! [fire emojis]. What’s yall favorite song from the Album??" Combs wrote in the caption.

