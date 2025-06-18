Diddy Will Not Testify In His Alleged Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy's trial will continue on Friday, after court was adjourned due to one of the jurors called out sick.

Diddy will not testify in his ongoing criminal trial, according to a new report from People. Citing multiple sources, the outlet claims that neither legal team wants him on the stand as the trial prepares to wrap up its sixth week of witness testimony. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The update comes despite the fact that there's already been numerous high-profile witnesses in the case. Cassie spoke about her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul for several days on the stand. She recounted years of alleged abuse and detailed their "freak-off" events. Additionally, former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard and Kid Cudi testified. Several other alleged victims speaking under anonymity appeared at the trial as well.

Diddy Trial Day 26
US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DIDDY
Janice Combs (C), mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Justin Combs (R), son of Sean "Diddy" Combs," depart federal court in Manhattan during a break in Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking trial on June 4, 2025, in New York City. One of Combs's accusers is expected to take the stand on Wednesday and begin testifying against the one-time music mogul. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy's trial will continue on Friday, as the court was adjourned on Wednesday after one of the jurors called out sick, according to CNN. Additionally, court will not be in session in New York City on Thursday in honor of Juneteenth.

It's unclear how much longer the trial will go on. Judge Arun Subramanian has previously said that he wants it done by July 4th at the latest. CNN reports that the prosecution was planning to rest its case on Friday, although the recent delay will likely push that to Monday. The defense will also need at least two to five trial days to make their case, plus there are still closing arguments, and finally, jury deliberation.

