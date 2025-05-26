Lawyers Warn Prosecutors That They're Still Nowhere Close To A Conviction In Diddy's Trial

BY Cole Blake 381 Views
REVOLT And AT&amp;T Summit
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the REVOLT &amp; AT&amp;T Summit on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in the ongoing criminal trial, which will continue on Tuesday.

The prosecution in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial has yet to prove the Bad Boy mogul is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, according to several attorneys who spoke with NBC News following the second week of testimony in the case. The group of lawyers explained that the prosecution must convince the jury of Diddy's alleged involvement in a criminal enterprise with a group of people engaging in criminal acts in order to get a conviction.

One criminal defense attorney, Tama Beth Kudman, told the outlet: “I’m not seeing the development of a racketeering enterprise. I’m not seeing the thread that creates an enterprise with a unified purpose.” Overall, Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Numerous people have already taken the witness stand, but Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, had by far the longest testimony. Kudman suggested that if Cassie only participated in Diddy's alleged "freak-offs" out of fear of being abused, then the jury could interpret that as being forced. This would help with the alleged sex trafficking conviction.

“The bottom line here is I’m not seeing any points in time where this converts from willing participation into trafficking,” Kudman said. “She seems to be a willing participant in these sex acts. You literally have to prove she was being trafficked and forced to commit a sex act.”

Diddy Trial Day 10
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY
Rapper Kid Cudi (C) arrives at federal court for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial in New. York City on May 22, 2025. Prosecutors trying the case of Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday began questioning witnesses to his alleged pattern of violence including the music mogul's ex-girlfriend's one-time best friend. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Rachel Maimin, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York who now works as a criminal defense attorney, noted that it is still very early in the case. The entire trial will last eight weeks. “This is a very long trial, and all of the evidence doesn’t come in through one witness,” Maimin said. “Just because the evidence hasn’t been presented yet doesn’t mean they don’t have it.”

Diddy's criminal trial will continue on Tuesday as court is not in session due to Memorial Day Weekend. Prosecutor Maurene Comey has already confirmed the next witness. It will be the Bad Boy mogul's former employee Capricorn Clark, according to CNN.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
