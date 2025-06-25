Diddy Prosecutors Drop Kidnapping And Select Sex Trafficking Charges

Prosecutors in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial have dropped several key charges against the Bad Boy mogul, according to TMZ. They include kidnapping, attempted arson, as well as aiding and abetting sex trafficking. They explained the decision in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, abiding by his suggestion to "streamline" the jury instructions. The move comes as closing arguments will begin later this week.

TMZ reports that prosecutors struggled to prove the kidnapping charge, which related to the testimony of Diddy's former employee, Capricorn Clark. She had alleged that she was kidnapped after some of Diddy's jewelry went missing. The arson charge stems from the allegation that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi's car in retaliation for his relationship with Cassie. Prosecutors were never able to directly link him to the fire. The two charges were originally connected to the broader racketeering charge Diddy faces.

While they've dropped the aiding and abetting sex trafficking charge, prosecutors are still pursuing the other various sex trafficking charges. In the letter, they note that just because an alleged victim gave consent to prior sexual acts, it doesn't mean that consent can't later be withdrawn. Additionally, they note that financial compensation doesn't "preclude a finding of forced labor."

Diddy Trial Verdict

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats, and violence. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The update on Diddy's charges comes after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Tuesday. The defense decided against calling any new witnesses to the stand. At one point, Judge Subramanian checked in on Diddy, who responded: "I'm doing great, your honor. I've been wanting to tell you thank you, you're doing an excellent job."