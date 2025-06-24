The prosecution's final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, testified in Diddy's trial today.

News of Diddy's trial winding down with more "freak-off" talk comes shortly after it was reported that prosecutors released more new exhibits to the public. They submitted various photos of lingerie, whips, high heels, and more as evidence. These items were presumably used during the alleged "freak-offs," or alleged sex parties featuring male sex workers.

Diddy is currently facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and in May, his federal trial began. Some of his high-profile peers like Cassie , Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi have since taken the stand to recall the abuse they allegedly experienced or witnessed.

