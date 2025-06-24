Diddy Prosecutors Rest Their Case After More Alleged “Freak-Off” Revelations

BY Caroline Fisher 656 Views
Diddy Prosecutors Rest Case Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The prosecution's final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, testified in Diddy's trial today.

Diddy is currently facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and in May, his federal trial began. Some of his high-profile peers like Cassie, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi have since taken the stand to recall the abuse they allegedly experienced or witnessed.

Now, after nearly two months, the trial is finally coming to a close. Prosecutors have reportedly rested their case, per The Washington Post. Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to hold a charge conference tomorrow with summations beginning the following day.

Court today wasn't all that eventful, according to TMZ, as the jury continued to hear testimony about the Bad Boy founder's alleged "freak-offs."

The prosecution's final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, completed his testimony. Diddy's attorney, Teny Geragos, then did cross-examination. The defense will not be calling any witnesses to the stand to defend Diddy, and will only submit evidence instead.

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his testimony, Cerciello unveiled text messages showing Diddy allegedly haggling with a male escort company, Cowboys 4 Angels. “Stop raising my rate. I am a long-timer," he allegedly wrote. Cerciello also presented financial records and other files.

News of Diddy's trial winding down with more "freak-off" talk comes shortly after it was reported that prosecutors released more new exhibits to the public. They submitted various photos of lingerie, whips, high heels, and more as evidence. These items were presumably used during the alleged "freak-offs," or alleged sex parties featuring male sex workers.

Prosecutors also submitted a few seemingly random photos of Diddy. One shows his on an exercise bike holding an orange drink while a man films him. Another shows him on his knees at the bottom of a flight of stairs leading to a private jet.

