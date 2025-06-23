Diddy Will Not Call Any Witnesses To Testify In His Defense At Trial

Diddy and his defense team will not be calling any witnesses to the stand to testify in the Bad Boy mogul's defense once the prosecution rests its case in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Instead, they'll only be submitting evidence. The move implicitly confirms the reports that Diddy will not be taking the stand at any point.

According to ABC News, prosecutors confirmed on Monday that they'll be done making their case on Tuesday, following the testimony of special agent Joseph Cerciello of Homeland Security Investigations. In turn, Judge Arun Subramanian will hold a charging conference Wednesday with summations on Thursday.

Cerciello is serving as summary witness for the government. In doing so, he's confirmed that he reviewed “multiple hours” of explicit videos related to the case. On Monday morning, the jury viewed some of the videos allegedly depicting Diddy, his former girlfriend who already testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” and a male escort. It's not the first time they've been asked to do so. In the past, they've watched privately with headlines due to their explicit nature.

Diddy's trial has been underway since last month, after authorities originally arrested him in October 2024. He is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prior to special agent Joseph Cerciello, the prosecution called dozens of other alleged witnesses to the stand. Cassie spoke at length about her relationship with Diddy and his alleged abuse for several days. She detailed their alleged "freak-off" encounters, his allegedly furious reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, and much more. Cudi also took the stand as well as other high-profile celebrities such as former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.