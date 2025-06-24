Diddy Prosecutors Release Photos Of His Alleged “Freak-Off” Supplies Amid Trial

The judge overseeing Diddy's case, Judge Arun Subramanian, will hold a charge conference tomorrow with summations the following day.

Diddy's trial continues, and recently, federal prosecutors released even more new exhibits to the public. According to TMZ, they submitted several photos of lingerie, high heels, whips, and more as evidence. Presumably, these were items used during his alleged "freak-offs," the alleged drug-fueled sex parties that have been a huge talking point throughout the trial so far.

The outlet notes that this batch of exhibits also includes some seemingly random shots of the Bad Boy founder. In one of them, he's seen holding an orange drink on an exercise bike while an unknown man films him. In another photo, he's seen kneeling at the bottom of a flight of stairs leading to a private jet. One of the photos even shows him with his leg up in the air getting a massage.

Diddy was arrested last September and is now facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty prison sentence, including life behind bars.

Diddy Trial

His trial began last month with a few of his celebrity peers taking the stand. His ex-girlfriend Cassie testified, for example, recalling the years of alleged abuse she endured at the hands of the mogul. Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have also testified.

Homeland Security Investigations agent Joseph Cerciello also took the stand earlier this week, and unveiled some text messages showing Diddy trying to haggle with a male escort service. “Stop raising my rate. I am a long-timer," he allegedly told a representative for the service, Cowboys 4 Angels.

The defense will not be calling any witnesses to the stand to testify in Diddy's defense, and will instead only submit evidence. Prosecutors will reportedly be done making their case by the end of the day today. Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to hold a charge conference tomorrow (June 25) with summations the following day.

