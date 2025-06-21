The Diddy trial is starting to near its final stages, but not before prosecutors introduced more alleged evidence as exhibits in Manhattan federal court. According to TMZ, they just released a series of alleged messages which contain instructions for an escort's paid trip for one of Sean Combs' "freak-off" sex parties.

On Friday (June 20), federal prosecutors showed alleged texts from 2009 between a male escort known as Jules and an unidentified "device owner." In them, the device owner allegedly asks Jules to make it to New York City from Los Angeles for a last-minute "freak-off" and get a nice tip from it. After working out, the device owner allegedly sent the male escort his travel itinerary, clarifying that they will secure their return flight whenever he's ready.

Later on, after arriving in NYC, Jules allegedly texted the device owner that he was ready and getting a shower before making his way over. Then, the device owner allegedly told Jules their room number so he could go there within 20 minutes.

"I was hoping to fly out later 2nite if u guys can arrange that," Jules allegedly texted the device owner, presumably after the "freak-off." "And let me know when u wanted me back i will set my alarm to it." "Ok I had you leavin fri. But ill change now," they allegedly responded.

"If its early its ok," Jules allegedly replied. "I'm tryin to get u out tonight now. All good. Ill let you know. And you should cm up in an hr," the device owner allegedly wrote. "I just need to be back by 12 noon fri," Jules allegedly responded. "I need a little more rest than one hr. Is that ok. I havent slept in almost 2days and u guys r rabbits lol."

Diddy Trial

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The exhibits contain other examples of alleged travel arrangements for Diddy's alleged "freak-off" sex parties. This joins other pieces of alleged evidence against Diddy, such as photos from the federal raids and his alleged texts with Cassie.