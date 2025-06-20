Diddy's Alleged Drug-Running Assistant Granted Immunity For Trial Testimony

Diddy's alleged "drug mule" Brendan Paul reportedly told the trial's judge that he was subpoenaed and planned to invoke the Fifth.

The Diddy trial has covered a lot of topics and allegations through its witness testimonies, and the next one on the stand has already caused some scuffle. We're referring to Sean Combs' former assistant and alleged "drug mule" Brendan Paul, who took the stand in his trial on Friday (June 20).

According to TMZ, this testimony is expected to revolve around the alleged use and presence of drugs as it relates to the federal charges. Judge Arun Subramanian reportedly gave Paul immunity for this testimony. This is because the former assistant reportedly told him that he received a subpoena and planned to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Brendan Paul was arrested in March of last year for alleged drug possession, which was around the same time that federal authorities raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Florida. After he completed a pretrial division program, authorities dropped the charges against him.

Paul reportedly worked as Diddy's assistant for 18 months. He is reportedly a former Syracuse University basketball player who once met music executive Elie Maroun, the Bad Boy mogul's former manager. The two linked up via an interview shortly after.

TMZ also reports that Brendan Paul's testimony will allegedly be similar to that of other witnesses. In previous days of the Diddy trial, multiple individuals alleged that they obtained drugs for Combs and spoke to their alleged role in alleged sex parties and more.

Diddy Trial
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere in Manhattan federal court, pictures of Diddy's alleged guns and baby oil released to the public. This joins other pieces of alleged trial evidence that became available for public viewing, yet others remain under wraps.

As for Brendan Paul's testimony, it's unclear how much alleged evidence this will come with. That's up to the prosecution and defense to scrutinize. Their biggest challenge will be proving or disproving the notion that Paul was allegedly a "drug mule."

It's one of many aspects of this trial whose true intentions and practical applications remain under the microscope. As far as how long this testimony will last, we don't know for sure. But Judge Arun Subramanian hopes to wrap up the whole trial by early July.

