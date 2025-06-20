Photos Of Diddy’s Guns & Baby Oil Released To The Public Amid Federal Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 114 Views
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's trial will continue today after experiencing delays this week, and his alleged former drug mule Brendan Paul will take the stand.

Diddy's trial saw an unexpected delay on Wednesday (June 18) after one juror came down with symptoms of vertigo. This forced Judge Arun Subramanian to cancel proceedings for the day. There was no court yesterday either due to the Juneteenth holiday, but it looks like prosecutors still managed to release some new exhibits.

They unveiled a series of photos taken during the raid of the Bad Boy founder's Los Angeles mansion in March of last year. The photos show some of the items federal agents confiscated, per TMZ. This includes various guns, ammunition, hoards of baby oil, lingerie, drugs later identified as MDMA and ketamine, and more.

During cross-examination of one federal agent, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo made a point to mention that the guns and ammo were locked away in the mogul's security office, and out of his children's reach.

Diddy Trial Day 26
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City ever since. In May, his long-awaited trial finally began. Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more have already testified about the abuse and other misconduct they allegedly experienced or witnessed.

Today, Diddy's former assistant and alleged drug mule Brendan Paul is is expected to take the stand. He's been granted immunity in exchange for testifying.

As for what else happened in court this week, Judge Subramanian called out both the prosecution and the defense. He confronted them about an online article referencing sealed proceedings in Diddy's case. This indicates that someone allegedly broke the court's strict gag order, which could result in civil or criminal contempt charges.

