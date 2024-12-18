Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul Cleared Of Felony Charges

Brendan Paul was cleared of felony charges on Tuesday. The former Syracuse basketball player was dismissed following the completion of a pretrial diversion program. Paul had previously been brought up on charges involved disgraced mogul Diddy. Paul was allegedly Diddy's drug mule. Fortunately for Paul, prosecutors offered him a plea deal that included the aforementioned diversion program.
Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Paul of being Diddy's primary mule. The producer claimed that the former college star "procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and tuci." Jones even went as far as to detail the method that Paul allegedly used to sneak past law enforcement. "[They packed] these substances in their carry-on luggage," he claimed. "and going through TSA." The allegations against Paul did not stop there. Jones claimed that the "mule" also carried Diddy's firearms "whenever they went out." The producer also alleged that he was in charge of procuring and negotiating rates for Diddy's sex workers.
Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024
Diddy's Alleged Mule Is A Free Man
Fortunately, Paul is a first time offender. Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, confirmed that he was a free man as of December 17. "Mr. Paul’s case was formally dismissed today," Bieber told The Hollywood Reporter. "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program." The attorney went on to confirm that his client completed the program. Diddy, however, has not been so lucky. The mogul has had his bond requests denied three separate times. He will seemingly spend the months leading up to his 2025 trial behind bars.
A source told Us Weekly that Diddy is trying to stay positive while behind bars. "He’s trying to stay positive," they explained. They also noted that the Combs family is struggling to maintain a positive outlook, given that their father will spend Christmas locked up. "The holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father," the source added. The outlet also detailed Diddy's latest visit with his family. "He smiled, waved, blew them kisses and mouthed ‘I love you’ to them," the source reported. "[Diddy's face] lit up." Diddy maintains his innocence despite contending with several charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. "He looks forward to proving his innocence," a public statement from his attorney's read. "And vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served."
Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop
[via]