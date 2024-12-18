Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul Cleared Of Felony Charges

He completed a diversion program.

Brendan Paul was cleared of felony charges on Tuesday. The former Syracuse basketball player was dismissed following the completion of a pretrial diversion program. Paul had previously been brought up on charges involved disgraced mogul Diddy. Paul was allegedly Diddy's drug mule. Fortunately for Paul, prosecutors offered him a plea deal that included the aforementioned diversion program.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Paul of being Diddy's primary mule. The producer claimed that the former college star "procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms and tuci." Jones even went as far as to detail the method that Paul allegedly used to sneak past law enforcement. "[They packed] these substances in their carry-on luggage," he claimed. "and going through TSA." The allegations against Paul did not stop there. Jones claimed that the "mule" also carried Diddy's firearms "whenever they went out." The producer also alleged that he was in charge of procuring and negotiating rates for Diddy's sex workers.

Diddy's Alleged Mule Is A Free Man

Fortunately, Paul is a first time offender. Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, confirmed that he was a free man as of December 17. "Mr. Paul’s case was formally dismissed today," Bieber told The Hollywood Reporter. "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program." The attorney went on to confirm that his client completed the program. Diddy, however, has not been so lucky. The mogul has had his bond requests denied three separate times. He will seemingly spend the months leading up to his 2025 trial behind bars.