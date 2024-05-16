Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Brendan Paul Dodges Jail Time By Enrolling In Diversion Program

Earlier this year, two of Diddy's mansions in Miami and LA were raided by Homeland Security. Shortly after, feds stopped the mogul and his crew at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where 25-year-old Brendan Paul was placed under arrest. Reportedly, authorities charged him with possession of suspected cocaine and possession of suspected marijuana candy, which are both felonies in the state of Florida. Paul was also named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, in which he's accused of handling the Bad Boy Records founder's drugs and guns.

Now, Paul has reportedly avoided jail time by enrolling in a drug diversion program. "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," his attorney Brian Bieber told TMZ.

Brendan Paul's March Arrest

A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney has also confirmed that this is a standard offer for non-violent first-time offenders. Reportedly, the drug diversion program should take Paul around six months to complete. If he's able to finish it without any problems, he won't have to serve time behind bars or on probation. It remains unclear exactly how Paul was first linked to Diddy, though it's been reported that he started making beats on his laptop in 2020, and ended up working on The Love Album. It's also been reported that Paul has worked as Diddy's main assistant.

Things may be looking up for Paul, but Diddy is still in hot water. He's facing various civil lawsuits that contain allegations of sexual assault, abuse, human trafficking, and more. He's maintained his innocence and appears to be spending his time focused on his family as of late. What do you think of Diddy's alleged drug mule Brendan Paul avoiding jail time? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

