Who Is Brendan Paul? Diddy's Alleged "Drug Mule"

Since Diddy was sued by Cassie in November 2023, the music mogul hasn’t caught a break. Although the two reached a settlement just a day later, that lawsuit had already opened the floodgates. Arguably the most damning of them all right now is the lawsuit filed by producer Rodney Jones. The document, however, doesn’t include Diddy’s name, but Brendan Paul as well, which has led fans to wonder just who he is.

Evidently, Diddy is the one under the most fire. However, the vitriol from onlookers has certainly rubbed off on most of the people named in Rodney Jones’ court documents. It alleges that Brendan Paul worked as a drug mule for Diddy. While that particular allegation is yet to be confirmed or denied, Paul has since received backlash online. He got further media attention after he was recently taken into custody following the raid on Diddy’s homes. Here’s what we know about the man who is at the receiving end of a pretty serious allegation.

Background

SYRACUSE, NY - OCTOBER 25: Brendan Paul #12 of the Syracuse Orange controls the ball against the St. Rose Golden Knights during the second half at the Carrier Dome on October 25, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated St. Rose 80-49. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brendan Paul

Although his date of birth remains unknown, reports confirm that Brendan Paul is 25 years old. According to the police report obtained by New York Post, he is from Shaker Heights, Ohio, and still lives in the state. The report states that his current address is somewhere in Chagrin Falls, where he lives with his parents in an $829,000 four-bed, six-bath home.

For the first three years of high school, Paul reportedly attended Brewster Academy, a private boarding school in New England. The New York Posts states that he subsequently transferred to Hawken High, a private day school in Ohio where he completed his senior year of high school and later, was admitted into Syracuse University, New York, where he was popularly known as a basketball player. However, he was only there until his sophomore year, after which he allegedly transferred to Fairmont State University. It wasn’t until he finished University and got into the music industry that Brendan Paul met Diddy.

How Is Brendan Paul Linked To Diddy?

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Although Paul hoped to transition into pro basketball after college, that unfortunately didn’t work out. As a result, he chose to try his hand at music production. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he began making beats on his laptop. That was the start of his journey as an amateur producer. Subsequently, according to New York Post, he linked up with Diddy to work on 2023’s The Love Album. Surprisingly, Brendan Paul is not credited as a producer on any song on the Diddy album. It remains unknown how and when exactly the two met. However, there are a handful of social media posts from Paul showing him in close proximity to Diddy.

The Allegation Against Brendan Paul

On Monday, March 25, 2024, Rodney Jones amended his lawsuit against Diddy. The producer added 25 pages to the existing 73 pages of the document, including more allegations against Diddy, and mentioning Brendan Paul. According to the document, Diddy allegedly has a love for a substance called pink cocaine aka tuci. Allegedly, Diddy has a designated mule who supplies the drug to him, and this mule is Brendan Paul. “Plaintiff Jones personally witness [sic] Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami,” reads the lawsuit.

