Breaking Down The Allegations Against Yung Miami In Lawsuit Against Diddy

The recent sexual harassment and assault lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones against Diddy has certainly shaken up the mogul. Reports revealed that the initial filing the producers submitted was over 70 pages long. Evidently, he had a lot to say about Diddy and his alleged shady ways. Despite the length of the original documents, Jones had even more information to deliver. He amended the lawsuit on Monday, March 25, 2024, adding 25 more pages. The updated filing contains allegations against Yung Miami, Diddy's ex-lover.

Following the raid of Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes, it’s become clearer that this is a serious matter. Nevertheless, it could still go either way, so onlookers patiently await to witness the story unfold. Unfortunately for her, Yung Miami has now been roped into this highly publicized case. Here’s what we know about Rodney Jones’s allegations against her.

Yung Miami Is Accused Of Transporting “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy

According to the amended court documents obtained by XXL, Diddy allegedly has a love for a substance called “pink cocaine.” This drug, a combination of cocaine and ecstasy, is also called “tuci.” Allegedly, Diddy had a designated drug mule who transported and delivered the substance whenever he wanted. Following Diddy’s home raid, this alleged mule, a man named Brendan Paul, was arrested at a Miami airport.

Rodney Jones’s document identifies Paul as the primary transporter and supplier of the drug. However, the former Syracuse University basketball player is not the only person Jones accused of transporting "tuci." According to the producer’s statement in the lawsuit, Yung Miami also transported pink cocaine for Diddy.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Water Festival’ in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami,” reads the court filing. Since this allegation was made against her, Yung Miami has not directly addressed it.

Sex Work Allegations

Besides the aforementioned pink cocaine allegation, Jones also accused Yung Miami of being a sex worker for Diddy. The amended lawsuit alleges that the “50/50” rapper, alongside Daphne Joy, 50 Cent’s ex, engaged in sexual activities with Diddy for money. According to the court filing, Diddy would brag to Jones about his sexual exploits with Yung Miami and Joy. After the women allegedly rendered their services, the document claims that the music mogul would pay them a “monthly stipend.”

“Upon information and belief, Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, in his capacity as CEO of UMG, authorized Motown Records and Universal Music Group to provide financial resources to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records through wire transfers to Defendants Sean Combs and Love Records accountant Robin Greenhill. Upon information and belief, Ms. Greenhill ensured the wiring, funds transfer, or cash payments to sex workers were completed,” the suit reads. “According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” it continues. Clearly mentioning the individuals, it reads on, “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers.”

Yung Miami has yet to respond to either accusation. Throughout the period of this lawsuit, she has kept a low profile, choosing not to engage with associated topics. However, fans believe she is aware of everything going on and is trying to distance herself from Diddy. We can neither confirm nor deny that speculation. However, it is true that the two haven’t been publicly seen together in a while.

