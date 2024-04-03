Cassie Reportedly Working With Feds Amid Diddy Investigation

Reportedly, Cassie is one of many alleged victims cooperating with authorities.

Last week, two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, leaving many social media users shocked. The Bad Boy Records founder's legal drama only appears to be heating up following a series of damning allegations kickstarted by his ex, Cassie. The songstress accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and more in a lawsuit filed in November. Roughly a day after her suit was filed, Cassie and Diddy settled.

Now, however, it appears as though investigators are looking to her for more information on the mogul, according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that she's been cooperating with the feds for weeks now, potentially preceding the home raids. It's possible that Cassie assisted them in establishing probable cause to get search warrants for Diddy's mansions, though this is unconfirmed.

Cassie Could Have Helped Officials Secure Search Warrants Before Homeland Security Raids

Cassie's not the only one of Diddy's alleged victims said to be working with authorities either. Reportedly, a few of his other accusers have also been in contact with officials in regard to his case, though their names have not been released. It also remains unclear exactly what kind of information Cassie allegedly gave officials. It's speculated, however, that it's similar to the allegations made in her bombshell lawsuit.

Diddy has not yet been charged with any crime at the time of writing. What do you think of Cassie reportedly cooperating with federal officials amid their investigation of Diddy? Are you surprised or not? What about his mansions getting raided by Homeland Security last week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

