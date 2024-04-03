Diddy Raids: Misa Hylton Shares Security Cam Footage Calls Out Feds Excessive Use Of Force

Last week the hip-hop world was stunned by the news that two of Diddy's properties were raided by feds. They revealed that it was in connection with an investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the rap mogul. They also intercepted his private jet at the airport in Miami where they arrested one of his associates. The focus of the investigation going forward appears to be directed at his private jet flight logs.

While footage of the properties after the raid made the rounds online quickly now footage of the actual raid itself is being unveiled. The most recent taste came from Misa Hylton, the mother of two of Diddy's sons Justin and Christian. She shared the video to criticize the use of force deployed by the feds during the raid. "The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!" her post begins. She also revealed that Justin and Christian's lawyer is looking into claims of excessive use of force. Check out the post she shared below.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

In the week since the raid news has been slowly leaking out regarding the details of the raids. That includes allegations that multiple guns were found during the home search. That came a few days after it was revealed that the feds targeted electronics like phones and laptops during the raid.

News broke earlier today that Diddy isn't receiving an invite to this year's MET Gala. He was in attendance last year alongside girlfriend Yung Miami. He's been a regular at the function on the back of his sportswear brand Sean John. What do you think of the footage of Diddy's home raids? Do you think the feds used an excessive level of force against his two sons? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]