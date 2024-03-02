Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, made shocking claims regarding Usher's relationship with the hip-hop mogul. According to Deal, Usher was allegedly a victim of grooming by Diddy, sparking controversy within the music industry. Deal expressed bewilderment over Usher's apparent praise for Diddy during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, given their tumultuous history. "I know and people know that was around in that time that Puff [Daddy] and Usher did have a situation," Deal stated. "And that situation led Usher to the hospital. Now, I'll let Usher explain that to y'all. I'll let Usher tell that story. But how dare you say a man that groomed you, you gonna give him a pass. Bruh, you know I know."

Usher's connection with Diddy dates back to his teenage years when he lived with the hip-hop mogul for a year. Deal believed that Usher should publicly address Diddy's alleged misconduct. To illustrate his point, Deal recounted an uncomfortable incident he allegedly witnessed. "Remember Usher, we was at the Swissôtel," Deal recalled. "Puff had Kim [Porter] in the room, had one of Keith Sweat's baby mothers in the big room outside the master bedroom. He came outside in his robe. He came outside in his robe, she gave him f****** right there. His back was turned to me."

Read More: Woman Injured During Diddy & Shyne Altercation In 1999 Claims Puff Shot Her

Gene Deal Accuses Diddy

He continued. "She gave him f******. You knocked on the door. I came and opened the door for you. Puff went in the room. You came in the room and kissed that girl dead in the mouth. Now, I'm telling that because you taking up for somebody that you know and a lot of more people know didn't do you right when you was at Diddy's camp." Moreover, Deal's revelations cast a shadow over Usher's association with Diddy, raising questions about the dynamics of power and influence within the music industry. The allegations underscore the importance of holding influential figures accountable for their actions, regardless of their stature.

However, it's essential to approach these claims with caution, as they remain allegations until proven otherwise. Nevertheless, they serve as a reminder of the complexities and potential pitfalls of the entertainment world. Furthermore, there are now several lawsuits and allegations against Diddy since Cassie filed a large lawsuit against him. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

Read More: Tiffany Red Wants To Sue Diddy & Various Record Labels Over New SA Lawsuit