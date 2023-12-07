Diddy Gets Letter From Cassie's Friend Detailing His Alleged Abuse

While Diddy and Cassie settled the sexual assault lawsuit that the latter brought against the former, the story is still not over. On one hand, multiple other alleged victims came forward with legal action of their own against him, which is seemingly spiraling further and further with each passing week. On the other, other tangential figures in the singer's case came forward with their own testimonies and claims. The latest to do this is Cassie's friend Tiffany Red, who wrote a letter to Sean Combs published in Rolling Stone. In it, she gives weight to her friend's claims and further suggests certain patterns when it comes to his allegedly abhorrent behavior.

Moreover, Red explained that she met Cassie in 2015, and that she helped her write songs for her second album, which never came out. They became close, and spoke about the latter's relationship with Diddy quite often. So, when the three met at Cassie's surprise 29th birthday party, Tiffany alleged that he didn't take kindly to her being so close with his artist. When the singer wanted to go to a karaoke bar, Puffy and his crew allegedly tried to convince her otherwise, but they ended up making it shortly after Cassie and company got there. Then, he took the Connecticut native outside for a chat, and Red followed them given her hunch that something was up.

Excerpts From Cassie's Friend's Letter To Diddy

Furthermore, Diddy allegedly verbally abused Cassie when Red found them, and she became too scared to do anything as his entourage surrounded them. When everyone was back at Cassie's apartment, she left to be with him even though she didn't want to, according to her friend. This is allegedly the "freak-off" sex party that she named in her now-settled lawsuit. Later that night, Red claimed, they both returned very drunk and high, and the Bad Boy mogul screamed at her for her work on Cassie's songs.

"I am traumatized by you," the letter reads. "Your abuse of power has inflicted ongoing harm on countless individuals, including myself, my friends, and my peers. It pains me to write this letter to you as a Black woman, but when will this cycle of abuse stop? It has to stop." For more news and the latest updates on Cassie and Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

