Diddy's Fourth Sexual Assault Accuser Allegedly Sits In His Lap In New Photos

Recently, Diddy was hit with his fourth sexual assault lawsuit from a woman accusing him and others of raping her back in 2003, when she was only 17 years old. The anonymous woman claims to have met the Bad Boy Records founder when she was in high school, after Harve Pierre invited her to visit him in the studio. From there, she recalls allegedly being asked to sit in Diddy's lap and being given drugs and alcohol. After that, she alleges that Diddy, Pierre, and another unnamed man raped her in a bathroom.

The woman's attorney included photos from the alleged victim's encounter with Diddy, which she claims work to support the allegations. In the photos, the alleged victim appears to be sitting in Diddy's lap, though the individual's face is obscured. Other photos show her posing in various locations in his studio.

Diddy And His Alleged Victim

Her attorney says that the photos "[prove] that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night." Following news of the lawsuit, Diddy took to social media to share a message with fans, denying the allegations. "Enough is enough," he wrote. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear; I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

What do you think of Diddy being hit with yet another sexual assault lawsuit? What about the photos of Diddy with his alleged victim?

