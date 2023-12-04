50 Cent Thinks Diddy's Going To Be "Fine" Regardless Of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

50 Cent is a bit on the fence with Diddy's sexual assault accusations and the multiple lawsuits he faces. On one hand, he's relentlessly trolled him over it for the past few weeks, with a new jab, shot, or joke thrown every other day on social media. On the other, though, Fif thinks that Sean Combs is going to be able to move past this in the future. Actually, maybe that's not a fair assessment: at least he will have enough money to not lose his status and lifestyle outright. That's what the G-Unit mogul suggested on Instagram on Sunday (December 3) to his many followers.

"After Sexual Assault Suits, Are Sean Combs’s Empire and Brand at Risk?" a New York Times headline read. Moreover, 50 Cent reposted this on his IG page and answered the publication's question quite bluntly. "No," he replied. "He will be fine, He has so much money. When his corporate partners pull out, he will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real Billionaire he has f**k you money guys, So f**k you ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour Diddy Do It ? COMING SOON !"

50 Cent Doesn't Think This Is The End Of Diddy's Success

For those unaware, the biggest example of 50 Cent's shots at Diddy amid controversies about his alleged abhorrent behavior was that he might be producing a documentary on the whole scandal. When reacting to news coverage of this possibility, though, he made his status very clear. "RAPPER?" the "Many Men" MC wrote. "I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul. If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. I'm the best producer for the job guys. Here come the receipts."

Meanwhile, these allegations against Puff Daddy also caused people to consider more spiritual explanations. For example, many folks pointed to his tattoo of Haitian spirit Ezili Dantor as a sign that he faced punishment for his misdeeds. This is still a very nasty situation to talk about, despite people like 50 Cent toeing the line between dismissal and continued criticism. For more news on him and the latest updates on Diddy, keep checking in with HNHH.

