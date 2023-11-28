50 Cent Says He's Interested In Buying Revolt After Diddy Steps Down As Chairman

50 Cent continued to troll his longtime rival Diddy on Twitter, Tuesday, while reacting to the news that the Bad Boy mogul intends to step down as chairman at Revolt. In response, 50 offered to purchase the company. TMZ broke the news about Diddy stepping down, earlier this week, saying that the move “was to not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from Revolt’s mission or success.”

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 joked on Twitter. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends [blushing emoji] I’m serious call my phone.”

50 Cent Performs On The "Final Lap" Tour

US rapper Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, western Paris, on November 3, 2023. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) (Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy has faced three sexual assault lawsuits in recent days. The first came from Cassie, who alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. The two reached a settlement just 24 hours after the singer filed in court. Two other accusers have come forward in the time since. His spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement provided to HipHopDX. They wrote: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit."

50 Cent Trolls Diddy

👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/DOWYW8q8e3 — 50cent (@50cent) November 28, 2023

They added: "The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from Diddy's lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

