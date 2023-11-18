Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Speaks On Diddy’s Allegations

Former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry recently shared his take on Diddy's current situation. Earlier this week, Cassie sued him, making countless damning allegations against him in the process. They've since reached a settlement.

Mark Curry noted how legal trouble has seemingly followed Diddy ever since he sued Diageo. He went on to compare the situation to Bill Cosby's, as various women have come forward with allegations against the former comedian. He also compared Diddy's legal trouble to R. Kelly's, seemingly suggesting that more women will come forward with their own allegations in the near future. He added that he isn't sure whether or not the allegations are true.

Mark Curry Weighs In On Cassie's Allegations Against Diddy

Mark Curry isn't the only one to speak on Diddy's settlement recently, however. 50 Cent also chimed in today with a similar take. "LOL," he captioned a screenshot of a news story about his settlement. "He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water. And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he ever put his hand on."

Internet users have dug up some past interviews as of late, including one from another ex of Diddy's, Gina Huynh. She accused him of various types of abuse in a 2019 interview with Tasha K. Huynh cited one alleged instance where Diddy "stomped on [her] stomach," grabbed her hair, and began "punching" her. She additionally alleged that when she became pregnant with his child, he tried to pay her to terminate the pregnancy. Others are calling attention to his relationship with Yung Miami, questioning whether or not the City Girl will cut things off with him after hearing of his alleged abuse of other women. What do you think of former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry's take on Cassie's allegations against Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

