Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh Recalls Horrific Alleged Abuse In Resurfaced Interview

Cassie's new lawsuit against Diddy includes countless allegations of abuse. She accuses him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and much more in the suit, prompting social media users to take a look back at his previous relationships. He started seeing Gina Huynh, who also goes by Virginia V, at one point in his on-and-off-again relationship with Cassie. In a resurfaced 2019 interview, Huynh claimed that she suffered similarly horrific alleged abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy Records founder.

“He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath,” she told Tasha K. “I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.'” Huynh continued, alleging that he then grabbed a hold of her hair and began "punching" her in the head. She said that she then tried to fight back, claiming to have had “enough of his sh*t.”

Gina Huynh Reflects On Her Relationship With Diddy

According to Huynh, it wasn't only physical abuse that she allegedly endured throughout their relationship. She additionally accuses him of being emotionally volatile. “He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me," she described. "He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one.” She also added that “everyone” privy to their relationship “allowed” the alleged abuse to take place.

Huynh additionally alleged that she once became pregnant with Diddy's child, and he offered her $5K to terminate the pregnancy. While she claims to have gone through with the abortion, she says she didn't take the money he had offered her. “I turned [the money] down because I just loved him. I wanted to … I was, like, trying to prove that,” she explained. “I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That’s it.” What do you think of Huynh's account of Diddy's alleged abuse? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

