DJ Akademiks Fires At Saucy Santana For Not Addressing Cassie’s Claims Against Diddy

Some rap beef transcends headlines, and there are always ways through which people will seek to center the world around their rivalries. In DJ Akademiks, we have a great example of this, as he continued his callouts and attacks against Saucy Santana, who kept up a nasty social media feud over the past couple of weeks or so. This time, though, it related to the accusations of sexual assault and abuse from Cassie against Diddy, who Ak previously roped into this spat with Saucy and Yung Miami. Ak thinks that the former is being hypocritical right now by not speaking up about the issue as soon as possible.

"Where that h*e a** n***a mysonne and all them ppl who was talmbout 'Protect Black women' when some gay n***a was talking about me and his sick r*pe fetish," DJ Akademiks tweeted recently. "Where them ppl now sticking up for Cassie. Ohhhhhhhh." "Remember last week everybody was on dat 'protect Black women wave,'" he added on Instagram. "Where saucy n that clown mysonne at now." Of course, the media personality wouldn't be the first to rope in his beef with Diddy into these allegations.

Read More: Saucy Santa Goes Nuclear On Charleston White For His Comments Amid Beef With DJ Akademiks: Watch

DJ Akademiks Blasts Saucy Santana

However, this isn't just a troubled sentiment for how DJ Akademiks is perpetuating this beef amid a much more serious situation- and the fact that Saucy's only had less than 24 hours to say something about this case. It's also downplaying the importance behind protecting Black women and painting out to be a fad rather than a real issue. While there are definitely some cases in which this narrative can excuse other bad behavior or when people apply it inconsistently, it remains a pretty nasty sentiment. Still, considering that Saucy Santana is spending a lot of time promoting his diss track towards the media personality, there's also something to be said about speaking out concerning real problems and how many would rather stick to what they know or what is safe for them to address.

Meanwhile, the Diddy and Cassie case will likely develop with a lot more information and scandalous allegations in the near future. As such, people are still learning about this story and gathering the necessary context. Whatever way in which it resolves will likely be cause for even more debate, and it's disheartening to see people not prioritizing this struggle and instead only focusing on their own beefs, no matter which side of it you're on. For more news and updates on DJ Akademiks, Saucy Santana, Diddy, and Cassie, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi’s Car, Cassie’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Alleges