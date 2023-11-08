Saucy Santa Goes Nuclear On Charleston White For His Comments Amid Beef With DJ Akademiks: Watch

DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami of the femcee duo, City Girls, have been going back and forth quite some time now. He has repeatedly called her out for lacking much of any talent, and recently, for using homophobic slurs against him. While it is hard to take him seriously most of the time, sometimes he can cross some barriers. There are plenty of cases where he just likes to cause a stir in the community just because. One person who is getting really sick and tired of him is Saucy Santana.

Both of them have been going at it over the Yung Miami slander. This makes sense because Saucy used to do makeup for the City Girls. Of course, they naturally became close and he felt the need to step in and defend the rapper. This has gotten very messy over the past few days, especially with outsiders coming to the defense on both sides of the beef. Recently, one more social media figure decided to weigh in.

Saucy Santana Goes Off On Charleston White

That would be none other than Charleston White. He fits the same mold as Akademiks as being a controversial pundit. In the video clips above, the last one reveals what he had to say about the latest developments about the DJ, Saucy, and Miami. One of the most shocking statements White made was about straight men supporting each other and going after the gay man. Boy oh boy did Saucy not like that. In the two previous clips, you can see how furious he is. The comments section certainly brings up some valid and interesting points about it all. Certainly, more and more shade will be thrown and we will be here to cover it.

What are your initial thoughts on this new beef between Saucy Santana and Charleston White? Whose side are you on in the ongoing feud? Does the comments section have a valid point against Charleston?

