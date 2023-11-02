Queen Latifah Shades DJ Akademiks Amid Saucy Santana Beef

DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana are currently wrapped up in some pretty messy beef. Many fans and peers have shared their thoughts on it, and now Queen Latifah has weighed in on social media. Their feud first started when DJ Akademiks dissed City Girls' Yung Miami, accusing her of perpetuating homophobia. According to him, her response to his claim that her only talent is "pimping men" only worked to reinforce negative stereotypes. He claimed that if she truly respected her gay friends like Saucy Santana, she wouldn't have used a gay slur.

Saucy Santana then responded, siding with Yung Miami. "Me being her best friend, it don't have nothing to f*cking do with me. In the hood, and in a lot of urban cultures, when you see boys that are acting feminine, that are being messy, that are being extra and doing f*g sh*t, that's what you address them as," he said. Things only escalated from there, after Saucy Santana threatened to "beat" and sexually assault DJ Akademiks.

Read More: DJ Akademiks In Tears Over Saucy Santana Beef, Dr. Umar & Yung Miami Weigh In

Queen Latifah Calls Out DJ Akademiks For Comments On Black Women

Most recently, DJ Akademiks got emotional during a live stream. He revealed that he felt like he couldn't fire back at Saucy Santana without getting canceled. Yung Miami then responded, reminding him of the impact of his own comments. "I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while was 6 months pregnant," she wrote. Queen Latifah seems to have a similar take on the situation. She reposted one user's message about the beef on her Instagram Story, calling him out for targeting Black women.

"It's cr*zy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he's a gay man and he's scared of getting 'cancelled,'" the post begins. "But has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever." What do you think of Queen Latifah reposting a message calling out DJ Akademiks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Queen Latifah Captivates Fans With Her Grand National Anthem Performance

[Via]