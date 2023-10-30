DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Continue Firing Shots At One Another

DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana continued going at it with one another on social media, Monday afternoon, amid their ongoing feud. Santana came at Akademiks after he dragged him into his other beef with Yung Miami. Akademiks had accused Miami of perpetuating homophobia despite being friends with Santana.

In his latest livestream, Akademiks began by attempting to clarify that he's on good terms with the LGBTQ community but that no one like Saucy Santana "can talk to me." From there, he says he'd spit in his face. "Me and you couldn't even have a conversation., "Akademiks remarked. "You're a cocks*cker n***a. We don't talk to n****s like you." He added that Santana needs to "get right with God." Before ending, he told Santana to pull up to his headquarters.

Saucy Santana Performs At Nashville Pride

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 24: Saucy Santana performs at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park during Nashville Pride 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"'Pull up to your headquarters?'" Santana began in response, before saying that he's in the "streets." He added: "What the f*ck is somebody meeting you at your headquarters for? That's the problem. See, I'm starting to think this is your aesthetic. You do the fake internet sh*t and you sit in a room full of motherf*cking cameras and try to make a b*tch crash out." Later, he threatens "After I beat you, I'ma f*ck you in your ass." Check out both Santana and Akademiks' posts below.

DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Go At It

Akademiks has been involved in a number of feuds on social media in recent days. In addition to both Santana and Yung Miami, Akademiks also has been going back and forth with GloRilla and Jay Critch. Critch also wanted him to step outside and told him to find him at the next Rolling Loud New York.

