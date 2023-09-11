Queen Latifah Captivates Fans With Her Grand National Anthem Performance

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely decimated the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium last night on September 10. To be specific the final score was 40-0 as the Cowboys' defense made Daniel Jones and the offense look totally abysmal all night long. However, the despondent Giants' fans at least got to witness a spectacle before the massacre began. On one of the biggest stages, Queen Latifah put on a dazzling performance of the national anthem.

A true great in the hip-hop and R&B space, Latifah got some help from the nation's toughest individuals. The armed forces added to the amazing show with their gorgeous and in-sync background vocals. Pairing that with Latifah's deep and soulful voice was a match made in heaven. It was the perfect way to reintroduce Sunday Night Football back to America. During the broadcast, they showed some of the players and coaches, including the Giants' star running back Saquon Barkley. It seemed like he was in the process of tearing up during Latifah's rendition and we do not blame him.

Queen Latifah Stops The Show On Sunday Night Football: Watch

It was not just the NFL world that was loving the awe-inspiring production on display, though. Tons of fans of Latifah on social media were not going to tolerate any slander on the Queen's name. One person on Twitter writes, "No Queen Latifah slander will be tolerated." Another one says, "Beautifully done! No surprise here @IAMQUEENLATIFAH has wonderful range! This performance and background are melancholy and heartfelt as the nation marks 2023 9/11 anniversary." People across the world are enjoying it, but, for you, how high does this version rank?

What are your initial thoughts on this national anthem performance from Queen Latifah? Is this one of the best renditions of it you have ever heard? Is she the most underrated artist in hip-hop and R&B history? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Queen Latifah as well as the rest of the music world.

