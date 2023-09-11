Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome 3rd Child, Techno Mechanicus: Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed their third child together, Techno Mechanicus, according to a new biography about the Tesla founder by Walter Isaacson. To make matters easier, they've reportedly nicknamed him, “Tau.” He follows Musk's other children with Grimes, son X AE A-XII (“X”), 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (“Y”), 1. Musk also shares six other children with with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Social media promptly roasted the celebrity parents when the newest child's name was revealed. "Man’s 3rd child is a genshin event i’m crying," one user wrote. Another joked, "techno mechanicus sounds like a DJ who only does dinosaur themed parties." One more posted that they'd "be so pissed if I found out my parents named me after a transformer."

Elon Musk & Grimes At The Met Gala

Despite news of the new child, Musk and Grimes called it quits in September 2021 after dating for three years. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six at the time. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” Check out responses to the name of Musk and Grimes' latest child below.

Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk & Grimes' 3rd Child

Elsewhere in the biography, Isaacson asserts that Musk ordered his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy. Musk was reportedly concerned that Russia would respond with the use of nuclear weapons. The biography also cites Shivon Zilis, who shares twins with the tech mogul, saying that Musk believes "smart people" should have children.

