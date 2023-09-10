Grimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son As Their Third Child Is Revealed

Grimes and Elon Musk's relationship as romantic partners may be over, but their bond as co-parents just developed some drama. Moreover, the Canadian artist recently tweeted and deleted a plea for the tech giant and the Neuralink co-worker he recently had twins with. "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," she wrote in response to a picture of the twin children in question. "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Furthermore, these twins with Shivon Zilis (Strider and Azure) were born in November of 2021 but weren't public until July of 2022. This was amid Elon Musk's temporary split with Grimes, which eventually became permanent three months after they welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December of 2021. The couple's first son, X AE A-Xii, was born in May of 2020. It seems like this deleted tweet from the Art Angels multi-hyphenate refers specifically to X.

Elon Musk & Grimes' Secret Third Child

However, Strider and Azure aren't the only once-secret children in Elon Musk's life, and with 11 children, there are a lot of opportunities. Regardless, a recent biography on the Tesla tycoon's life revealed that he and Grimes actually had a third child, Techno Mechanicus. Considering the proximity of this discovery to Grimes' tweet, this caused a lot of conversation and different takes to sprout online. Sure, there's always the demographic of people that just say they don't care about this kind of gossip. But for a loud minority online, this was a pretty spicy development that took the shine out of more present issues for the two.

Meanwhile, both moved on with their lives since, and this new situation might bring their diverging paths together in more contentious ways. Elon's still busy with his Twitter "X" rebranding and updates, whereas his former partner continues to develop her music career. Hopefully these issues can wash away amicably. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and updates on Elon Musk and Grimes.

