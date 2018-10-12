biography
- MusicNas Reflects On Making "Hip Hop Is Dead" In Excerpt From "The Streets Win"Nas shares the advice he would give his younger self in an excerpt from LL COOL J's new book.ByCole Blake1053 Views
- Pop CultureWho Is Bella Poarch? Everything You Need To KnowDive into the life of TikTok sensation Bella Poarch: her early life, rise to fame, controversies, and ventures beyond the digital realm.ByJake Skudder1140 Views
- RelationshipsGrimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son As Their Third Child Is RevealedThe musician deleted a tweet that alleged that the tech tycoon and his new workplace flame are keeping her in the dark when it comes to family.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- MusicQuentin Miller: The Pen Behind Hip-Hop HitsQuentin Miller is just as effective on the main stage as he is behind the curtains. The songwriting genius is responsible for some classics.ByDemi Phillips4.0K Views
- MusicKanye West: Twitter, Married, Adidas, Albums, Height, Shoes And MoreExplore Kanye West and his Twitter antics, multiple marriages, ties to Adidas, his incredible albums, his height and more.ByJake Skudder688 Views
- Music2Pac Biography Set To Release Late 20232Pac's legend will continue to live on.ByEvelyn Meyer2.0K Views
- MusicMF DOOM Biography In The Works, Due Out In 2024A biography on MF DOOM is being published through Astra House.ByCole Blake972 Views
- Pop CultureAaliyah Was Unconscious Before Boarding Fatal Flight, Took Sleeping Pill: ReportA new biography about the singer shows that an alleged witness claims Aaliyah was apprehensive about boarding the plane.ByErika Marie7.1K Views
- NewsAaliyah & Static Major Had Secret Romance, Claims Biography: ReportHip Hop journalist Kathy Iandoli has written "Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah," & she's detailing more about the late singer's life.ByErika Marie7.6K Views
- MusicMac Miller's Estate Says No To A Biography Planned For Release Near His B-DayThe late artist's family is not here for an unapproved biography planned for release on his birthday. ByMadusa S.1418 Views
- MusicNew Aaliyah Biography Book Will Release For 20th Anniversary Of Her Passing"Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah," penned by veteran journalist Kathy Iandoli, will be released on August 17, 2021, one week before the 20th anniversary of the R&B legend's death.
ByKeenan Higgins2.8K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Biography "The Butterfly Effect" Gets Release DateThe impact of Kendrick Lamar merits further exploration. ByMitch Findlay8.9K Views
- MusicMac Miller's Mom Asks Fans & Friends To Not Participate In Unauthorized BiographyKaren Meyers released a statement on the matter. ByChantilly Post45.9K Views
- MusicNipsey Hussle Biography "The Marathon Don't Stop" Release Date RevealedLong live Nipsey Hussle tha Great.ByAlex Zidel7.9K Views
- MusicJay Z's Cultural Impact & Rise To Fame To Be Detailed In "JAY-Z: Made In America" BookEverything about the HOV will soon be revealed. ByChantilly Post2.9K Views
- MusicBig Boi To Portray Berry Gordy In Upcoming Bobby DeBarge BiopicBig Boi will once more take to our television screens.ByMilca P.4.8K Views
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Is A "100% No" On The White House Correspondents DinnerHe just wants to "spread positivity."ByBrynjar Chapman1.5K Views
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz Puts Lily Allen On Blast For "Attacking" HerZoe Kravitz speaks her piece on Lily Allen's anecdote about their shared kiss. Byhnhh11.8K Views
- MusicWyclef Jean's Life Story Becoming Animated Netflix SeriesNetflix's upcoming animated series will center around Wyclef Jean's Haitian upbringing. ByChantilly Post865 Views
- Original ContentJ. Prince Plays His Position: Industry Vet Explains Why He Mediated Drake Beef & MoreINTERVIEW: J. Prince has stepped out of the shadows to take control of his own narrative.ByMilca P.23.4K Views
- EntertainmentRay J's Upcoming Biography Series Will Detail Kim Kardashian Sex Tape & MoreRay J announces an upcoming series that will detail his rise to fame.ByChantilly Post11.4K Views