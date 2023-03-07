Evelyn Meyer
- TVBillie Eilish Shows Off Morbid Makeup From BTS Of "Swarm"The "Bury a Friend" singer gets bloody.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureWillem Dafoe's Green Goblin Could Make A Return One Day, "That's A Great Role," Actor SaysWho could ever play a better Green Goblin?By Evelyn Meyer
- TVMichael B. Jordan Recalls Applying At Jack In The Box Before His Acting Career Blew Up: WatchWhile others swallowed their food, the "Creed III" director swallowed his pride.By Evelyn Meyer
- SongsLil Mosey Celebrates His Freedom With New Single, "Flu Game"Lil Mosey is back with a new single. By Evelyn Meyer
- SongsStatik Selektah Drops "Unpredictable" New Song Featuring Method Man, Raekwon, And Ghostface KillahThis fire track brings a modern touch to classic hip hop.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Performs "Down Souf Hoes" Feat. Saucy Santana At Lollapalooza Ahead Of Song's DebutFans are demanding an immediate release for the fire collaboration.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVLa La Anthony Advises Artists To Take Any Opportunity, Even If It Won't PayLa La believes exposure is the best way to life-long success.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureMod Sun Fans Show Support By Shouting "F*** Tyga"At ConcertIt's amazing how hate can bring people together.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop Culture50 Cent Interrogates His Dog After It Chews Up His Weights50 Cent's dog has an impressive poker face.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsFinesse2Tymes Opens Up About His Relationship With Three WomenContrary to popular belief, the rapper isn't finessing anyone.By Evelyn Meyer
- Music2Pac Biography Set To Release Late 20232Pac's legend will continue to live on.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVBill Nye Shows His Rizz By Dancing To Key GlockBill Nye has definitely still got it.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureDJ Quik Thought Michael Jackson Didn't Like HimMichael Jackson was apparently a little weird about DJ Quik.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVSeth Rogen Recounts Smoking Weed With Megan Thee StallionEveryone, including Seth Rogen, is confused about who he smoked with at the Vanity Fair party. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureRob49 Details Driving Himself To The Hospital After Getting ShotRob49 had to think quickly.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureJay Electronica Met The Illuminati, But They Didn't Impress HimJay Electronica is starting to worry his fans.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureLogic Shocks Humble Fan With A Generous OfferLogic has cash to spend on his fans.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsAustin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Get Awkward At Oscars PartyExes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens didn't have much to say to each other at an Oscars Party.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureThe Oscars Chose To Tone Down Their Will Smith JokesThe Oscars team chose to cut several jokes aimed at Will Smith. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Apologizes After Joking About Gender-Affirming SurgeryLil Nas X found himself at the center of controversy today.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Casually Drops Impressive Freestyle While DrivingMeek Mill freestyles over a beat as he cruises down the highway. By Evelyn Meyer
- MixtapesG Perico And DJ Drama Collaborate On New "Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz" AlbumDJ Drama and G Perico team up on new project.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly And Mod Sun Win Worst Director Razzies Award For "Good Mourning"Others honored with unflattering Razzies include Tom Hanks and Jared Leto.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Tweets About Her Longing For Young ThugIn a deleted tweet, the "Church" singer vents her frustration about being away from her man.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureWill Smith To Make A Comeback With New MoviesWill Smith has a plan to redeem himself after the controversial altercation at last year's Oscars show.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVBad Bunny Will Appear On "Carpool Karaoke" Ahead Of "The Late Late Show" FinaleThe Latin rapper will join James Corden to sing "Tití Me Preguntó" on his beloved show.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureHurricane Chris Victim Gets Compared To Deebo From "Friday" In CourtThe rapper is currently on trial for a June 2020 shooting.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsMo'Nique's Open Marriage: Actress Explains Decision To Stop Being Non-MonogamousThe "Precious" actress and her husband, Sidney Hicks, have been married since 2006.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Reflects On Negative ReviewsSeth Rogen speaks honestly about how negative reviews impact him. By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicLil Yachty Wants To Stop Doing InterviewsLil Yachty feels discouraged from doing interviews. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureNorth West Photobombs Kim K And Ice SpiceKim K and Ice Spice got photobombed by North West.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicKxng Crooked Tells Snoop Dogg That Death Row Still Owes Him Six FiguresKxng Crooked states that he is owed six figures for Dysfunktional Family.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsLizzo Helps Fan Get EngagedLizzo uses her platform to help a couple get engaged. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureGizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Battle EminemReality stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon stand up against Eminem.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsCher Drops Serious Money On New RomanceCher is said to be spending a large portion of her fortune on AE.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureCardi B Models McDonald's-Inspired MerchCardi B shows off her McDonald's inspired merchandise line.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicQuando Rondo Suffers Heartbreaking LossQuando Rondo is dealing with another loss in his circle.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureKeanu Reeves Took The Red PillKeanu Reeves admits to keeping the red pill from The Matrix set.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureYung Miami Seen Dancing At SZA's Atlanta ShowYung Miami couldn't help but dance at SZA's recent concert.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureLil Keed Features Big Names On New Posthumous AlbumLil Keed fans are excited after an update on his new album.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsFKA Twigs Has A New BoyfriendFKA Twigs name drops her new boyfriend on Instagram.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsMadonna Confirms Relationship With 29-Year-Old BeauMadonna just confirmed her relationship with Josh Popper. By Evelyn Meyer
- MoviesIce Cube Reveals Role In New "TMNT" MovieIce Cube is teaming up with Seth RogenBy Evelyn Meyer
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Speaks On Upcoming Project With Lil Wayne2 Chainz goes into detail about his upcoming album with Lil Wayne.By Evelyn Meyer
- Hip-Hop HistoryTisha Campbell Dishes On Dinner With TupacTisha Campbell talks about her casual Thanksgiving dinner with Tupac.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureLizzo Questions The Motives Of Victoria's SecretLizzo calls out Victoria's Secret's new campaign.By Evelyn Meyer
- MusicSummer Walker Is Scared Of Being CanceledSummer Walker's shyness is due to her fear of being canceled. By Evelyn Meyer