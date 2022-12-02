Kanye West: Twitter, Married, Adidas, Albums, Height, Shoes And More

Kanye West, born Kanye Omari West on June 8, 1977, is a multifaceted American artist known for his contributions to music, fashion, and popular culture. As a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer, West has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His journey from Chicago to the global stage is a testament to his talent, creativity, and relentless pursuit of innovation.

This article delves into the life and career of Kanye West. Here, we’ll be exploring his music, fashion ventures, personal life, and his often controversial presence on Twitter. From his marriage to his collaborations with Adidas, from his discography to his height, and from his shoe line to his social media antics? We cover it all. Join us as we unravel the enigma that is Kanye West.

Read More: Kanye West Net Worth 2023: What Is Ye Worth?

Kanye West Age

Kanye West was born on June 8, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia, making him 46 years old as of the time of writing in 2023. His journey from a young aspiring artist to a global icon has spanned over four decades. His influence undoubtedly permeated various facets of the entertainment industry.

West’s age is not just a testament to his longevity in a notoriously fickle industry but also a reflection of his ability to evolve and reinvent himself. From his early days as a producer in the late 1990s to his rise as a rapper in the early 2000s and his foray into fashion design in the 2010s, West has consistently pushed boundaries and defied expectations.

Despite the controversies and personal struggles that have marred his career, West’s age and experience have endowed him with a certain resilience. His ability to bounce back and continue creating, even in the face of adversity, is a testament to his enduring influence.

As Kanye West continues to age, he remains a significant figure in the music and fashion industries. His work continues to inspire and provoke, ensuring that his impact will be felt for many years to come. Whether through his music, his fashion, or his outspoken personality, Kanye West continues to leave his mark on the world. He has proved that age is but a number in the face of talent and determination.

Read More: Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Reportedly Received Zero Donations In Recent Weeks

What Happened To Kanye West’s Twitter Account?

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

Kanye West’s presence on Twitter has been as controversial and headline-grabbing as the artist himself. Known for his candid and often contentious tweets, West’s use of the social media platform has sparked numerous debates and controversies. One of the most notable incidents occurred in December 2022. At this time, West was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Ultimately, the platform deemed this to be a violation of Twitter’s rule against inciting violence (via NY Times).

The tweet was deleted shortly before West’s account was shut down. Later, his page was replaced with a label: “Account suspended.” This incident was part of a string of antisemitic remarks made by West on social media, which had already led to Instagram blocking him from posting. The suspension from Twitter was indefinite, marking a significant moment in West’s relationship with social media.

Read More: Elon Musk Drops No Context Tweet Of “Ye” Album Cover

Suspension

West’s Twitter suspension occurred on the same day he appeared on a podcast hosted by the Infowars conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones. On the episode, he made the shocking statement, “I like Hitler.” This, along with a series of other controversial posts, led to the termination of his professional relationship with French luxury brand Balenciaga, which had previously partnered with West on runway shows and other fashion projects.

Before his suspension, West had also tweeted an unflattering photograph of Elon Musk, Twitter’s chief executive at the time, being hosed down on a yacht. In response to the swastika post, Musk confirmed West’s suspension, stating, “He again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Following his suspension from Twitter, West agreed to buy Parler, a social media outlet popular with right-wing audiences. However, the deal was mutually ended. West’s restriction on Twitter was lifted by October 29, an action that Musk said Twitter had taken before he acquired the company.

West’s Twitter saga underscores his often tumultuous relationship with social media and the public. His tweets, while controversial, offer a glimpse into his unfiltered thoughts and perspectives, making his Twitter account a subject of both fascination and controversy.

Read More: Kanye West Appears With New “Wife” Bianca Censori In Tokyo

Did Kanye West Get Married?

(Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kanye West’s personal life has been a subject of public interest, particularly his marriages. After finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, West tied the knot with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in a private ceremony earlier this year. The news was confirmed by Censori herself, following weeks of speculation.

Bianca Censori, often referred to as a Kim Kardashian look-alike, is a talented architect who joined West’s Yeezy company in November 2020. Born and raised in Australia, Censori holds a Master’s degree in building design from Melbourne University. She also started her own jewelry brand, Nylons Jewellery, during her time as a student. After completing her studies, she moved to Los Angeles towards the end of 2020. Soon after, she bagged the role of Head of Architecture for Yeezy.

The couple sparked romance rumors when they were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills in January, just days before news of their marriage broke. West also hinted at their relationship in his song “Censori Overload,” released in early December 2022. One of the lyrics says: “And the Bible said, I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

West’s marriage to Censori marks a new chapter in his personal life. Despite the public scrutiny and the pressures of being in the limelight, the couple seems to have found happiness in their union. As they navigate their journey together, fans and followers worldwide continue to watch with interest, underscoring West’s enduring relevance in popular culture.

Kanye West Adidas

(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Kanye West’s partnership with Adidas, particularly the Yeezy line, has been a significant aspect of his career in the fashion industry. However, the partnership came to an end following antisemitic comments made by West. Despite the termination of the partnership, Adidas was left with Yeezy shoes worth $1.3bn (£1bn).

In a move to resolve the inventory problem and make a positive impact, Adidas announced plans to sell some of the shoes from the defunct Yeezy partnership. The company stated that it would donate the proceeds to organizations fighting antisemitism and racism. This decision was first outlined by Adidas last week. The sales are set to start at the end of this month.

Among the organizations to receive donations from the sales are the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, an institute run by the brother of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was murdered by a police officer in Minnesota in 2020.

Read More: Kanye West Vs. Adidas: Everything You Need To Know

Adidas Reacts

Adidas CEO Bjoern Gulden stated, “We believe this is the best solution as it respects the created designs and the produced shoes, it works for our people, resolves an inventory problem, and will have a positive impact in our communities.” He emphasized that there is no place in sports or society for hate of any kind. He added Adidas remains committed to fighting against it.

The release of some of the shoes marks the first time Adidas has sold Yeezy products since ending the partnership in October. The value of Yeezy shoes in the resale market has skyrocketed since then, with some prices more than doubling. Adidas has not specified whether it would seek to control the resale market for the shoes.

The end of the Kanye West Adidas partnership and the subsequent decision to sell the remaining Yeezy stock highlights the complexities of West’s influence in the fashion industry. Despite the controversies, his impact on sneaker culture and streetwear remains undeniable.

Kanye West Albums

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has an extensive discography that spans over two decade. Over the years, he released 11 studio albums, two collaborative albums, one compilation album, two live albums, one video album, and six mixtapes. His albums have all been certified at least gold in the United States. As of June 2021, West has certified 25 million equivalent solo album units in the United States, placing him among the highest-certified music artists in the country.

Read More: Kanye West Albums, Ranked

The College Dropout

The College Dropout was West’s debut album. The project was released in February 2004 and was certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in June 2004. Late Registration was released in August 2005 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Graduation followed and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in September 2007. The massive album sold 957,000 units in its first week.

808s & Heartbreak

In November 2008, West released his fourth studio album 808s & Heartbreak. The genre-shifting album became his third consecutive number-one release on the Billboard 200. His fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was released in November 2010. Similar to his 2008 project, it also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Watch The Throne

Watch the Throne, a collaborative album with Jay-Z, was released in August 2011. The anticipation surrounding the album broke the US iTunes first-week sales record. His sixth studio album Yeezus was released in June 2013. It debuted at number one in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Life of Pablo

The Life of Pablo was released in February 2016, and made history by becoming the first album to top the Billboard 200 predominantly from streaming. In June 2018, West released both his eighth studio album Ye. That same month, his second collaborative album Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi dropped. West released his ninth studio album Jesus Is King in October 2019. Moreover, the album became West’s first to top the Top Christian Albums, and Top Gospel Albums charts.

Donda And Donda 2

His tenth solo studio album, Donda (2021) recorded the second-biggest first-week performance in Spotify’s history. Additionally, Ye equaled the record for most No. 1 debuts in a row on the Billboard 200, with Eminem (10). Following its success, Donda 2 was released in February 2022 via the Stem Player.

West’s discography is a testament to his versatility as an artist and his ability to continually reinvent his sound. Each album marks a different phase in his career, offering a unique blend of styles and themes that have contributed to his status as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Kanye West Height

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kanye West, known for his towering presence in the music and fashion industry, stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall. While his height might be shorter than some fans may expect, it has not deterred him from making a significant impact in the realms he operates in.

West’s height is often a topic of curiosity among fans and followers, given his larger-than-life persona and influence. Despite not being exceptionally tall, West has managed to stand tall in his endeavors. Throughout his career, he carved out a successful career in music and fashion. His height is a testament to the fact that stature is not a determinant of success or influence.

From his groundbreaking music to his innovative fashion designs, West has consistently proven that height is just a number. His achievements and influence extend far beyond his physical stature, making him a towering figure in the entertainment industry. His height, therefore, is just one aspect of the multifaceted personality that is Kanye West.

Read More: 5 Times Kanye West Amazed In The Studio

What Brand Are Kanye’s Shoes?

Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has produced some of the most coveted shoes in the fashion industry. His partnership with Adidas was terminated following antisemitic comments made by the rapper. Despite this, the Yeezy sneakers continue to be highly sought after in the resale market.

The Yeezy journey began with Nike, where West released the Nike Air Yeezy 1. The prototype of that shoe was auctioned at Sotheby’s for USD $1.8 million in 2021. This massive number makes it the most expensive sneaker ever sold. The Nike Air Yeezy 2 SP Red October, the last collaboration between West and Nike, is another iconic release. Only 50 pairs were produced and resale prices are reaching as high as USD $14,500.

Leaving Nike For Adidas

After parting ways with Nike, West moved to Adidas, where he launched the Yeezy Boost series. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Pirate Black, released in 2015, was so well received that Adidas restocked the edition the following year. Yeezy’s Adidas Boost 750 Grey/Gum, known for its glow-in-the-dark soles, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Moonrock, were first spotted in an Instagram post by Kim Kardashian, are other notable releases.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 950M Chocolate, a unique blend of a duck boot and a military boot, is one of the most famous Yeezy kicks of all time. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner, which debuted at the Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in 2017, is known for its chunkier runner model, a departure from the usual minimalist style of the Yeezy brand.

Despite the controversies surrounding West, the demand for Yeezy sneakers remains high. Each release is a testament to West’s innovative design approach and his ability to influence sneaker culture.