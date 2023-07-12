Kanye West was last seen in Tokyo with his “wife,” Bianca Censori, and her parents. We put “wife” in quotation marks because they aren’t legally married. But that’s how things work in the Kanye West universe: Sometimes, you just roll with what the disgraced rapper claims. While there isn’t photographic proof of all four of them — West, Censori, and Censori’s mother and father — hanging out together, they were all in Tokyo, Japan, at the same time, according to Page Six.

Bianca’s sister, Angelina, posted photos to social media of the parents, Leo and Alexandra, roaming the Japanese city. The couple are exploring the sights and holding hands in the photo. As of Monday, paparazzi pics confirmed that West and Censori were still in Tokyo. The American rapper and the Australian architect are still soaking up the Tokyo culture.

Kanye West & His Brand-New Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyethegoatwest)

There are also pictures online of Bianca Censori dressed in sheer pink at a Hello Kitty theme park at the Sanrio Store in Tokyo. Based on what little photo evidence we have, it seems to be more pleasure than business for the extended family. And while Kanye West is not technically married to Censori, this might have been a great time to bond with her parents and get to know the family better. No word yet on what kind of impression Kanye had on the Censoris.

Kanye seems to be moving on from a horrendous past that includes a failed partnership with Kim Kardashian. Plus, his reputation is still struggling to come back from anti-Semitic remarks he made on Twitter. The tirade resulted in numerous marketing partnership deals falling through. However, with a new romantic partner, international travel, and a recently leaked song from back in 2011, he might be slowly climbing his way out of a massive hole. Time will tell if he ends up actually marrying Bianca Censori and if he actually gets his act together.

