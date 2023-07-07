Kanye West has a whole treasure trove of leaks, with an unreleased catalog perhaps more legendary than any other artist. Even though we’ve been listening to hidden Yeezy tracks for years, it’s remarkable how they keep propping up. Moreover, a new track titled “Not The Same” resurfaced online, and it’s apparently from the Chicago artist’s circa 2011 era. However, there are an astonishing number of asterisks attached to this leak, disregarding the massive asterisk that is Kanye’s current state. Regardless of the song’s history, it’s still refreshing to see him in this zone after over a decade of evolution way beyond this.

For example, the track apparently surfaced after a user on the popular forum KanyeToThe purchased the track. Not only that, but the seller apparently got it from an “industry insider” according to HipHopDX, and this all happened back in 2014. As such, there are some interesting things about this song that call its origin into question. One of them is the fact that the Kanye West leak that made its way onto the Internet features an Honorable C.N.O.T.E. tag.

Kanye West’s 2011 Leak, “Not The Same”

Kanye West- Not The Same (Black Bruce Wayne, 2011 Era)



Though this is an eyebrow-raising part of the song, he’s been producing for at least over 15 years with big artists. Given that this is an unreleased track (and that after all, it’s Kanye West), anything could happen. What’s more is that some Reddit searching reportedly found that the verse might not even be from Ye himself. Allegedly, it’s from the L.E.P. Bogus Boys, specifically a track from the disbanded group’s canceled 2011 project.

Meanwhile, the song’s production ended up being the most contested part of the song. Apparently, Mike Dean himself responded to the leak on KanyeToThe and dismissed claims that anyone competent produced it. “U think we would make something so bad production wise?? get real,” he allegedly wrote. As such, many might believe that this is a fabricated instrumental over a real Kanye acapella. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, keep checking in with HNHH.

