Kim Kardashian has admitted that she feels a wee bit “guilty” about Kanye West’s actions, as well as brands dropping him due to his antisemitic remarks in the past year. On The Kardashians, season three, episode six, Kim K touches on the topic of her ex-husband due to something she posted recently. “I feel guilty that I, like, posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today?” she said of her social media power.

During Kanye’s anti-Jewish tirade over the last few months, Kim Kardashian has remained quiet. Instead of calling the father of her children out by name, she’s instead offered support to the Jewish community. In return, more brands have left the rapper in the dust. “And I’m like, ‘Is that my fault that, like, I posted that? And did that, like, push them, and I should have just kept quiet?'” Kim asked her sister on the show. “But I’m vocal about everything else, and it’s like, I never know what to do.”

Kim Kardashian’s Guilt & Kanye West’s Actions

Kim is in a tough position, being a vital influencer in pop culture who is attached to the most toxic influencer in pop culture. While she wants to be vocal about what’s important, she doesn’t want to cause grief for her ex-husband. During the episode, she becomes rather inconsolable about the whole ordeal. Kanye put Kim in a corner where she has to hurt somebody. If she were to say nothing at all, it’s almost as if she condones his behavior.

In all honesty, Kim Kardashian did the best that she could in a horrible situation. Seeing as everybody is canceling Kanye for his awful takes, it’s a matter of time before all brands are rid of him. So while she wants to blame herself, it really isn’t her guilt to have. She broke down in tears on the Hulu original TV show, saying she was confused. She didn’t recognize the person she had married before. Together, Kim and Kanye have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

