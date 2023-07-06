Kim Kardashian is an extremely rich person. Overall, her wealth is beyond what a lot of people could possibly imagine. Although she has certainly gone through her fair share of personal turmoil, there is no doubt that she has quite a bit to fall back on. Whenever a new episode of The Kardashians airs on Hulu, we get yet another glimpse at the kind of wealth she possesses. For the most part, it is beyond what the average person could even fathom.

For the vast majority of her life, Kim Kardashian has lived in Los Angeles. This is where her reality show has largely taken place, and it is what fans are used to. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been willing to change things up over the years. In fact, on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim got to flex her brand new home in Malibu. This place cost a whopping $70 million, and by the looks of things, there is a good reason for the hefty price tag.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Figure In Blue Bikini

Kim Kardashian And Her New House

“This has been a dream of mine forever, and it’s just one of those pinch me moments where I can’t believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic,” Kim Kardashian explained on the show. As she was saying, this place is actually going to serve as a party home of sorts. Although we imagine Kim and her kids will be spending lots of time here. After all, Malibu is a beautiful place and this home is expansive and full of options for activities.

Housing prices these days can be pretty wild. In California especially, property prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Even basic homes are now unaffordable for the average person. Although, for someone like Kim K, this has never been an issue. If anything, this will just make people feel as though we need more policies to make houses less expensive. That way, people wouldn’t feel like they are up to their necks in water.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2023: What Is The Kardashian Megastar Worth?

[Via]