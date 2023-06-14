Kim Kardashian is someone who has built a truly massive and impressive empire. At this point, it is hard to see the Kardashian empire truly crumbling. Overall, she has amassed over $1 billion in total wealth, and her family is almost just as successful. Additionally, her reality TV series is back with Hulu’s The Kardashians. Despite leaving E! a few years ago, they are still doing extremely well as it pertains to that television success. Even if you hate the Kardashians and what they stand for, you can’t help but deliver some props.

Throughout the last few weeks, Kim Kardashian has seemingly been chilling. In fact, she recently admitted to having a new beau, although no one knows who he is yet. Consequently, a lot of fans have been trying to figure it out for themselves. However, no one has been able to actually guess who it might be yet. That said, Kim K is completely unbothered by the rumors. She also seems unbothered by Kanye West and his new relationship with Bianca Censori.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Is Impressing Her “American Horror Story” Co-Stars

Kim Kardashian Takes To Instagram

In the Instagram post down below, Kim Kardashian showed off her latest piece of swimwear. As you can see, it is a pink bikini that doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Over the years, Kim has never been shy to post herself in this way. Of course, fans were very quick to point out that she is looking absolutely amazing, which is definitely true. Although she looks a lot different than she did two years ago, a lot fans are digging the look.

Moving forward, it will be very interesting to see what kind of looks Kim Kardashian brings us. Moreover, we’re sure there is going to be some new Skims stuff to purchase. Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Cam’ron Shades Kim Kardashian Over Kendall Jenner NBA Boyfriends Shirt