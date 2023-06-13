Cam’ron is a man with plenty of opinions – particularly about one of Kim Kardashian’s recent outfits. During a new episode of the New Yorker’s It Is What It Is podcast, the socialite came up in conversation. At the time, the host was asked to share his thoughts on her recent trolling of little sister Kendall Jenner. Earlier this month, Kim wore a shirt while filming a TikTok with her daughter, North West, that showed five of the supermodel’s former lovers on it, all of whom are known NBA players.

While some saw the moment as playful teasing between sisters, Cam’ron is not at all here for it. “I think the b**ch got a lot of f**king audacity,” his rant began. “B**ch you started off f**king Ray J,” the fashion icon then reminded Kardashian. “Why do people ignore that and now you want to taunt your sister like she got mad ni**as. She got it from you,” Killa Cam insisted, perhaps referencing the mother of four’s extensive dating history.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Roasts Kendall Jenner’s NBA Dating History With Hilarious T-Shirt

Cam’ron isn’t Here for Kim K Trolling Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“Your starting 5 consists of athletes and entertainers,” the rapper noted later in the show, speculating who would appear on Jenner’s shirt if the roles were reversed. “First of all, we got the head coach Ray J, then we got Reggie Bush,” Cam’ron’s list began. “Then she married that basketball player that wasn’t sh*t and found out he wasn’t sh*t and curved that ni**a,” he hilariously continued.

“Then she started messing with another athlete then she got with Kanye and had kids then got into an argument with Kanye and then rushed to go f**k Pete Davidson. Your line up is wild too you got a lot of nerve man.” Are you a fan of what Cam’ron’s done with it Is What It Is so far? Let us know in the comments, and read what Metro Boomin had to say about the show at the link below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Praises Cam’ron & Ma$e For “It Is What It Is”

[Via]