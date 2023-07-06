Beef that had been building up for weeks between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian finally came to a head. In a new episode of The Kardashians they have a conversation head on about the wedding drama that has occupied so much fan interest. Like much of the beef on the show it ultimately stemmed from a lack of communication. Fans in the comments pointed out a different reason though, favoritism for towards Kim.

Kim Kardashian has had plenty going on in her life outside of the Kourtney beef. Her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West continues to pop up in her personal life. In the same episode of The Kardashians, she admitted to feeling guilty that he was being dropped by brands. “I feel guilty that I, like, posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today?” she said during the show. West’s notorious antisemitic rants from last year caused him to be banned from almost every social media platform. The rapper has kept an impressively low profile in the months since.

Kourtney And Kim Kardashian Face Off

Kim Kardashian also drew some attention during Paris Fashion Week. Aside from wearing an outfit that many compared to the game Minecraft, she also was filmed singing an interesting song. She posted a video of herself singing along to Jay-Z’s performance of “N*ggas In Paris,” which features her ex-husband on it. It’s not even the first time since West’s outbursts that she’s publicly confessed to enjoying his music.

Kourtney Kardashian has also had plenty of other things to worry about. Last month she confirmed that she’s pregnant with hubby Travis Barker. She announced it to him with a hilarious reference to his band Blink 182’s most famous song. The pair took to Instagram to post an appropriately musical gender reveal, showing fans they were having a boy. While the couple have decided on a name, they aren’t telling anyone what it is yet. Who do you think is right in the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Over The Moon About Her $70 Million Malibu Home

[Via]