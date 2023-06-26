There have been months of speculation as to the gender of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s upcoming child. Yesterday, the reality star and Blink-182 drummer put the speculation to rest in style. In a charming new video posted to both of their Instagram accounts, they had an adorable gender reveal. Barker leaned into his expertise as a drummer with a music-themed gender reveal. After a rousing drum solo a mass of blue confetti shot up into the sky revealing that the pair are having a baby boy.

Fans turned out in mass to show Kourtney Kardashian love in the comments of the post. “I haven’t seen Kourtney this happy ever since she left Scott,” one comment reads. Others say “Our generation knows what she been through. This is nice to see,” and “Never seen her happier. Fr.” Other comments were about how much they love Kourtney and Travis as a couple. “I love how they dont even look at anyone else when they’re together” reads one of the top comments on the post.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Gender Reveal

A few weeks ago Kourtney Kardashian first revealed that she was pregnant during a Blink-182 concert. Perhaps, one-upping the gender reveal she had a great way of making the news public. She brought a sign to the concert that read “Travis I’m Pregnant” a reference to the music video for the band’s 1999 hit song “All The Small Things.” Since then she’s delivered a few notable moments in photos. First revealing her baby bump in a few photos and then following it up with a sunny summer shot in a green bikini.

Travis Barker has had a pretty busy last year or so himself. Last year he was hospitalized due to pancreatitis which was described as “life-threatening.” Thankfully he seems to be fully back now. He’s been playing shows with a re-united version of the prime Blink-182 line-up which started off with a surprise show at Coachella. What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s gender reveal? Let us know in the comment section below.

