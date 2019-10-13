gender reveal
- RelationshipsFinesse2tymes & FNG Shugga's Gender Reveal Video Is Chaotic AFIt was only a few weeks ago that the "How to Act" hitmaker welcomed a baby girl with his ex, Nia Love.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKelly Rowland Says Spoiling The Sex Of Beyonce's Daughter, Blue Ivy, Was The "Worst Moment Ever"Kelly Rowland says her biggest mistake was spoiling Beyonce's gender reveal for Blue Ivy.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal The Gender Of Their BabyKourtney and Travis found an adorable way to reveal their baby's gender.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsCordae & Naomi Osaka Confirm They're Having A Baby Girl: PhotosCongratulations to the happy couple.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKeke Palmer Seemingly Reveals Baby's Gender On Jimmy Fallon: WatchThe Disney Channel alum broke the news of her pregnancy to fans last month while hosting "Saturday Night Live."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone Helps Fans With Gender Reveal During Tulsa Concert: WatchThe Syracuse musician continues to give the fans at his concerts experiences they'll never forget.By Balen Mautone
- StreetwearJhené Aiko & Big Sean Share Baby Shower Pics After Hosting Gender Reveal On StageFans were pleased to see Sean Don step out in a Burberry button-up for his son's shower.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJazlyn Mychelle & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Second Child Together's Gender: WatchThe unborn baby will be the rapper's ninth.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNLE Choppa Releases "The Gender Reveal Song" After Girlfriend Suffers MiscarriageNLE Choppa's "The Gender Reveal Song" arrives just a few days after his girlfriend suffered a miscarriage.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsKodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl, Makes Wild Comment About His GFKodak Black told his expecting partner that he will stay with her if they have a son, but will only be her "baby daddy" if they have a daughter.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNLE Choppa & Girlfriend Marissa Unveil Their Baby's Gender With Sweet New SongChoppa also wrote a sweet song for the special moment with his baby mama.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentKash Doll Reveals Gender Of Her BabyThe soon-to-be mother reveals the gender of her baby with Tracy T.By Nancy Jiang
- RelationshipsTaina Williams Officially Reveals The Gender Her & G Herbo's BabyThe soon-to-be mom revealed the baby's gender in an open letter addressed to the unborn child on Instagram. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Reveal Their Unborn Child's SexGucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir reveal that they are having a son.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Reveals Her Baby's GenderNicki Minaj reveals the gender of her baby, confirming that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy!By Alex Zidel
- GossipCelina Powell Reveals Nicki Minaj's Baby Gender, Heard It From Lil Wayne: ReportCelina Powell was a guest on No Jumper, where she allegedly revealed Nicki Minaj's baby's gender, saying that she found out through Lil Wayne and Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKevin Hart & Wife Eniko Share Gender Of Their Baby On Mother's DayKevin Hart & Eniko Hart are expanding their blended family of five and shared the good news about their baby's gender.By Erika Marie
- GramA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Holds Gender Reveal On IG Live: WatchA Boogie wit da Hoodie revealed the gender of his second child with girlfriend Ella Rodriguez during an Instagram live session.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCiara & Russell Wilson Reveal Baby GenderCiara and Russel Wilson reveal the gender of their second baby together.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsKaty Perry & Orlando Bloom Reveal Baby's GenderKaty Perry announced that she and Orlando Bloom are having a baby girl with a hilarious gender reveal photo on Instagram.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSafaree Does MJ Dance Routine At His & Erica Mena's Lavish Baby ShowerWe'll get a better look at all of Safaree & Erica's fancy affairs on LHHNY soon. By Noah C
- RandomGender Reveal Leads To Plane Crash In TexasGender reveals are getting out of hand.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsSafaree Samuels & Erica Mena Reveal They're Having A Girl At Extravagant PartyISSA GIRL!By Noah C