2022 was an undeniably big year for celebrity babies. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first together in May. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko followed suit a few months later. Additionally, Summer Walker became a mother of three after giving birth to twins in the last few days of December. Of course, there were plenty of major pregnancy announcements as well, including Keke Palmer’s during her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live last month.

While giving her opening monologue, the Jump In! starlet mentioned the rumours that have been circulating online about her having a bun in the oven. Popping open her shirt to reveal an obviously budding baby bump, she happily confirmed them to the world.

Keke Palmer at the AFI Awards 2022 held at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

In the weeks since, fans have been eager to learn everything they can about Palmer’s forthcoming family, and her low-profile relationship with Darius Jackson.

We’ve seen some heartwarming social media content from them in recent weeks, including Christmas celebrations and a beautiful birthday tribute from the 29-year-old to her beau. It remains unclear exactly when the parents-to-be are expecting their bundle of joy. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, though, the former child star seemingly revealed its gender.

KeKe Palmer seemingly reveals she’s expecting a baby boy 🍼💙 pic.twitter.com/AhubqAYSAn — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 26, 2023

“I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy,” she casually said while discussing possible zodiac signs that her offspring could have. As Page Six notes, Twitter users immediately flocked to the platform, reacting to the news. “Wait. Did Keke Palmer just reveal she’s having a boy on Jimmy Fallon?!” one person wrote alongside emotional emojis.

Another added, “Keke Palmer is going to be a great boy mom. Coming from a Virgo boy mom. We’re too mean for girls.”

Keke Palmer is going to be a great boy mom. Coming from a Virgo boy mom. We're too mean for girls 😭 — Issa Oh Bitch (@CoochCakes) January 26, 2023

keke just said “my baby boy” on the tonight show 🥹 OMGGGG congratulations @KekePalmer 💙 — Jalen Major (@JalenMajor) January 26, 2023

KEKE is having a boy aww 🥰 this is so cute this is going to be amazing journey I’m so proud of her I can’t wait to see the pictures keke deserve everything and anything she wants why is she so gorgeous and beautiful 😍 I will always support her and love her 💙@PopBase — Briahna (@Briahna67196454) January 26, 2023

Keke Palmer is having a boy 💙.. she accidentally said it ☺️ — BIG Celeb (@Celebrity239) January 26, 2023

Keke Palmer definitely gives boy mom — NNYLYAJ (@jaybell__) January 26, 2023

Before she shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with the world last December, Palmer sat down on the Whoreible Decisions podcast. In that interview, the actress was candid about some of her bedroom preferences, including girl-on-girl porn and being submissive.

Read everything she had to say on the show here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

